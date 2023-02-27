Fans Hilariously Troll Paul Mescal After His 'Nervous' On-Air Interaction With Zendaya At SAGs
Even Paul Mescal couldn’t act like a normal person around Zendaya — which many online users seemed to relate to.
The Normal People actor, 27, and the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress, 26, were paired to present the best female actor in a television movie or series at the SAG Award on Sunday, February 26, but before they even made it to the podium, the stars had an awkward encounter.
As the two headed to the stage, Mescal nervously offered the brunette beauty his arm to assist her up the steps, but Zendaya missed his kind gesture, making the actor seemingly flustered and even more nervous.
Once at the podium, Mescal couldn't help but giggle to himself in response to the exchange on the steps before announcing the winner: Jessica Chastain, who had her own embarrassing moment on Sunday night when she tumbled up the steps while going to accept her win.
Viewers at home naturally had a field day with Mescal and Zendaya's interaction, as one online user tweeted: "i relate to paul mescal cause i too would be nervous to be next to zendaya."
"zendaya got paul mescal nervous and giggling, he’s just like me," wrote another while a third joked, "Zendaya best girl got Paul Mescal blushing nervous giggle and s**t. I too would have the same reaction as Paul, fr."
Other people speculated Zendaya swerved Mescal's gesture on purpose, as one Twitter use quipped: "paul mescal trying to help zendaya up the stairs and she said nah,” with crying laughing emojis.
"SAGAwards WHY’D ZENDAYA NOT TAKE PAUL MESCAL’S HAND????? LMAOOO I FEEL SO EMBARRASSED FOR HIM,” one viewer chimed in.
Zendaya attended the star-studded awards show sans her longtime boyfriend, Tom Holland, who was also absent from his woman's arm during the 2022 Emmys, as he was filming his latest project, The Crowded Room, at the time
As for Mescal, he appears to be a single man after his split from Phoebe Bridgers. Following months of speculation surrounding the exes' status, Mescal broke his silence, noting in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter when asked if he would ever touch on their split: "Maybe at some point. But just not now. It’s just difficult territory. Yeah."
Mescal and Bridgers were first linked in 2020, around the time his hit series turned him into a household name.