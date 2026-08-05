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Nicole Kidman Wants Keith Urban to 'Feel a Little Sting' With Her Rumored New Romance as She's Still 'Deeply Hurt' by Their Split, Source Claims

Image of A source claimed that Nicole Kidman wanted Keith Urban to see photos with rumored new boyfriend.
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Nicole Kidman wanted Keith Urban to see the photos of the actress with her rumored new boyfriend.

Aug. 5 2026, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

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A new report claimed Nicole Kidman wants to move on in a way that grabs her ex-husband Keith Urban's attention.

So much so, an insider suggested the actress had hoped Urban would see the photos of her with new rumored boyfriend Michael Reinstein.

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'Nicole Is Still Deeply Hurt by Everything'

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Image of Nicole Kidman was photographed getting into Micheal Reinstein's Ferrari.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman was photographed getting into Micheal Reinstein's Ferrari.

A source told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack, “Nicole is still deeply hurt by everything that happened. Friends say she’s moving on, but that doesn’t mean the pain has disappeared. If Keith saw her looking happy, glamorous, and being treated well, nobody around her thinks that’s the worst thing in the world.”

Some have wondered whether paparazzi were tipped off when the Oscar winner was spotted climbing into Reinstein's Ferrari after landing in Los Angeles, Calif.

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'She Knows Exactly When She Wants to Be Seen'

Image of People are curious if the images are 'part of the message.'
Source: MEGA

People are curious if the images were 'part of the message.'

“Nicole has spent decades proving she knows exactly when she wants to be seen and when she doesn’t,” another longtime Hollywood insider added. “When pictures like these surface, people in the business immediately wonder whether they’re part of the message.”

The insider further shared that Kidman wants the country music star to "feel a little sting." However, they clarified she just wants him to "understand what he lost," as she's not interested in getting back together.

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'It All Felt Cinematic'

Image of Nicole Kidman wants Keith Urban to feel the 'sting' and 'understand exactly what he lost.'
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman wants Keith Urban to feel the 'sting' and 'understand exactly what he lost.'

"After everything she’s been through, she believes he’s earned that feeling," another insider said. “Keith Urban was always going to see those photos."

“This looked less like two people dodging cameras and more like the premiere of Nicole’s next chapter,” said one source. “The Ferrari, the airport pickup, the perfectly framed photos — it all felt cinematic.”

'Keeping Things Extremely Low-Key'

Image of Nicole Kidman and Micheal Reinstien were spotted together a few weeks ago in Italy.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Micheal Reinstien were spotted together a few weeks ago in Italy.

The photos come just weeks after the rumored couple was first spotted outside of a hotel together in Portofino, Italy.

While neither the Big Little Lies star nor the businessman has commented on their involvement, the pair appeared close as they stood on the hotel balcony.

According to gossip site DeuxMoi, Kidman is enjoying dating, though the two are reportedly taking things slow.

A separate source told the site, "We're told the relationship has been quietly developing for the past few months and the pair have been keeping things extremely low-key and largely out of the public eye."

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