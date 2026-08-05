COUPLES Nicole Kidman Wants Keith Urban to 'Feel a Little Sting' With Her Rumored New Romance as She's Still 'Deeply Hurt' by Their Split, Source Claims Source: MEGA A source claimed Nicole Kidman wanted Keith Urban to see the photos of the actress with her rumored new boyfriend. Olivia Callanan Aug. 5 2026, Published 11:25 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A new report claimed Nicole Kidman wants to move on in a way that grabs her ex-husband Keith Urban's attention. So much so, an insider suggested the actress had hoped Urban would see the photos of her with new rumored boyfriend Michael Reinstein.

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'Nicole Is Still Deeply Hurt by Everything'

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman was photographed getting into Micheal Reinstein's Ferrari.

A source told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack, “Nicole is still deeply hurt by everything that happened. Friends say she’s moving on, but that doesn’t mean the pain has disappeared. If Keith saw her looking happy, glamorous, and being treated well, nobody around her thinks that’s the worst thing in the world.” Some have wondered whether paparazzi were tipped off when the Oscar winner was spotted climbing into Reinstein's Ferrari after landing in Los Angeles, Calif.

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'She Knows Exactly When She Wants to Be Seen'

Source: MEGA People are curious if the images were 'part of the message.'

“Nicole has spent decades proving she knows exactly when she wants to be seen and when she doesn’t,” another longtime Hollywood insider added. “When pictures like these surface, people in the business immediately wonder whether they’re part of the message.” The insider further shared that Kidman wants the country music star to "feel a little sting." However, they clarified she just wants him to "understand what he lost," as she's not interested in getting back together.

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'It All Felt Cinematic'

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman wants Keith Urban to feel the 'sting' and 'understand exactly what he lost.'

"After everything she’s been through, she believes he’s earned that feeling," another insider said. “Keith Urban was always going to see those photos." “This looked less like two people dodging cameras and more like the premiere of Nicole’s next chapter,” said one source. “The Ferrari, the airport pickup, the perfectly framed photos — it all felt cinematic.”

'Keeping Things Extremely Low-Key'

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Micheal Reinstien were spotted together a few weeks ago in Italy.