Nicole Richie and Joel Madden Have 'Check-ins Where They Both Bring Up Their Grievances' in Order to Keep Their Relationship Solid

"People don't know this, but I asked her to marry me 10 times before she actually said yes. I was asking every other Tuesday," he said in 2012.

"I hinted around at it and she's not one to beg anyone for anything, so every time I'd kind of hint, she was always so nonchalant, like she was cool. She doesn't want any handouts, so I was always so confused. I was waiting for her to say, 'When are you going to ask?' and that's not the kind of woman she is. She keeps you on your toes for sure," he explained.