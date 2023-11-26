Nicole Richie and Joel Madden Have 'Check-ins Where They Both Bring Up Their Grievances' in Order to Keep Their Relationship Solid
Nicole Richie and Joel Madden apparently have an unusual tradition, which keeps their relationship solid, according to a source.
“Nicole and Joel are very focused on family life, and when they aren’t working, they prefer to stay home with their kids,” the insider began of the couple, who tied the knot in 2010. “Times have really changed.”
They explained that the duo doesn't just use luck to sustain their romance.
“They communicate well and have been proactive about keeping their marriage healthy,” they spilled of the stars, who share daughter Harlow, 15, and son Sparrow, 14. “They have check-ins where they both bring up their grievances, no matter how small, so they can face them head-on.”
As OK! previously reported, Madden recently shared that even after 18 years together, the lovers still have an attraction for each other.
On his November 7, appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, the 44-year-old gushed over his upcoming anniversary to The Simple Life star.
"She's beautiful," he said of Richie. "That's my queen."
"I try to tell my kids to be yourself and to love yourself, 'cause it took me a long time to learn that," he noted. "And Nicole was a big part of that, you know, 17 years is probably… The only thing I've done longer than 17 years is [Good Charlotte]. She's been the greatest partner. I feel lucky."
"You can put yourself out there in the wrong way too, so you have to love yourself first, and I think you have to put yourself out there in the right way," Madden added.
The couple originally met in 2006 and had their daughter in 2008. They later had their second baby in 2009 before they announced their engagement in 2010. Despite not getting hitched before their kids were born, Madden revealed he wanted to tie the knot much sooner.
"People don't know this, but I asked her to marry me 10 times before she actually said yes. I was asking every other Tuesday," he said in 2012.
"I hinted around at it and she's not one to beg anyone for anything, so every time I'd kind of hint, she was always so nonchalant, like she was cool. She doesn't want any handouts, so I was always so confused. I was waiting for her to say, 'When are you going to ask?' and that's not the kind of woman she is. She keeps you on your toes for sure," he explained.
Madden then recalled the engagement, saying, "It was a Tuesday. I just woke up one morning and said, 'You know, we have two kids already,' and I was just like, 'What am I doing? I'm a fool. Why haven't I asked her to marry me?' and did it that night."
As for what got them through 17 years, Madden said, "We just get each other. We're both laid-back people. It's never been a job to be in this relationship. She made some mistakes, but look at where we're from: I'm in a rock and roll band. Nicole is who she is."
