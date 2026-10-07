Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Six-Pack Abs in Low-Rise Pants and Shares How Her Leg Is Healing After Boiling Water Injury

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Nicole Scherzinger is giving fans a glimpse of both the polished moments they see onstage and the painful reality she's been dealing with behind the scenes. The 48-year-old singer shared a series of photos on Instagram, starting with a striking selfie in a black cropped sports bra and low-rise gray pants. The look showed off her toned abs as she posed with her long, voluminous dark hair styled in loose waves.

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Source: @NICOLESCHERZINGER/INSTAGRAM Nicole Scherzinger showed off her toned abs in a black cropped sports bra and low-rise gray pants.

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The next image told a very different story. The Sunset Blvd. actress shared a close-up of her leg, revealing red marks, scabbing and healing burns around her knee and lower leg. Scherzinger summed up the contrast in her caption, “What they see vs. what they don’t see…”

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Fans Rally Around Scherzinger

Source: @NICOLESCHERZINGER/INSTAGRAM The singer suffered the injury on September 26 after boiling water spilled onto her leg about an hour before a Pussycat Dolls performance in Düsseldorf.

Fans quickly filled the comments section with messages of support as they reacted to the photos and wished the singer well. “💪🏾💜🙏🏾 you are a warrior, @nicolescherzinger!” one hyped. Another added, “So gorgeous @nicolescherzinger and I wish you a speedy recovery. 🙏🏼 ❤️.” “Hope you’re well!!!! The show is everything ❤️❤️❤️,” a third added. “God put you through this to test how resilient you are and you succeed ❤️,” a fan account chimed in.

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Scherzinger Suffered a Burn Before Taking the Stage

Source: @NICOLESCHERZINGER/INSTAGRAM Nicole Scherzinger still took the stage and continued performing during the European leg of the PCD Forever Tour.

The injury happened on September 26, when boiling water spilled onto Scherzinger's leg about an hour before she was scheduled to perform with the Pussycat Dolls in Düsseldorf, Germany. Rather than cancel the performance, Scherzinger went ahead with the show despite the painful burns and blisters. She previously shared a photo of the injury while explaining what had happened. “Nothing like boiling water falling on your leg an hour before your set — But the show must go on,” she wrote. With so little time before the performance, Scherzinger said she wasn't able to properly treat the injury beforehand. The hot water went through her tights, leaving marks that she compared to a “tribal tattoo.” Now, her latest photos show that the affected area is gradually healing while she continues with the European leg of the PCD Forever Tour. Scherzinger most recently performed in Dublin on October 5, just over a week after the accident.

Pussycat Dolls Cancel North American Tour Dates

Source: MEGA The Pussycat Dolls' planned North American tour dates were canceled over ‘weak ticket sales.'