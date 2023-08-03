OK Magazine
Beyoncé Requires Extra Toilet Seats Be Shipped With Her on Tour So She Never Has to Use a Public One: Report

By:

Aug. 3 2023, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

Some celebrities are notorious for their unique backstage requests, from the story of Van Halen demanding all the brown M&Ms be removed from their bowl of candy to Katy Perry reportedly asking for freeze-dried strawberries and an array of very specific flowers to be in every dressing room — but Beyoncé might take the cake.

The "Single Ladies" singer's team has to have a box of toilet seats shipped around the world while the superstar is on tour so that she never has to sit on a pre-used seat.

An outlet reported photos of a large luggage box that was labeled "Beyoncé Toilet Seats" that is reportedly taken with her to every concert.

"Beyoncé is such an elite performer she can literally request anything," a source spilled of the unusual request. "Her team makes great effort to ensure she has her own comforts and a personal toilet seat happens to be one."

"Her tour roadies have seen everything so it’s not a great deal for them, but it does raise a smile from people who happen to catch a glimpse of the branded container," added the source.

Aside from her pristine toilet seats, the 41-year-old also asks for titanium drinking draws and alkaline water that is to be served at exactly 21 degrees. She also requests that she have hand-carved ice balls readily available to her so that she can put them in her mouth and cool off her throat to allegedly help with her vocals before shows.

Despite how odd it sounds, Beyoncé is not actually the only Grammy Award winner to request fresh toilet seats.

Madonna reportedly also demands that she have a new one brought along to every concert venue. Other dressing room requests are rumored to include white and light pink lilies with stems cut to a six-inch length and for all of the room's furniture to be removed and replaced with her own set that she has personally shipped to each location.

The source spoke with The Sun about Beyoncé's specific bathroom request.

