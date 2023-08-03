'The View' Co-Host Joy Behar Proposes Donald Trump Be Exiled to Saudi Arabia Rather Than Jailed: 'I Don't Have It in My Heart'
Joy Behar had a bold suggestion for a way Donald Trump could avoid serving jail time in light of his recent indictments.
During the Thursday, August 3, installment of The View, the 80-year-old asked if it was possible for the embattled ex-prez to negotiate a workaround.
"What about making a deal?" Behar asked panelist Sunny Hostin, who is a lawyer, as well as a legal correspondent for ABC. "What if he makes a deal with [Jack] Smith…he says, 'Look, I’m going away. I’m moving to Saudi Arabia.' Wouldn’t that be good?"
"Just go away. I don’t even care if he goes to jail," she continued. "I don’t have it in my heart to punish the guy. I just want him to go away and stop ruining my country."
"I think there are certain prosecutors that would offer him a plea agreement without time if he would agree to never run for public office again anywhere," Hostin agreed.
"He’s never going to do that," moderator Whoopi Goldberg cut in.
Following the discussion, Hostin paused to read a legal note that said: "Donald Trump has denied any wrongdoing related to the 2020 election."
As OK! previously reported, Trump confirmed last month that he was the target of an investigation into the January 6th Capitol riots and his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
On Tuesday, August 1, he was indicted on four counts including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights related to a citizen's right to vote and have their votes counted.
The 77-year-old has continued to claim the election was "rigged" and that the case against him is nothing more than a plot by the Biden administration to keep him from winning the presidency.
"These un-American witch hunts will fail and President Trump will be re-elected to the White House so he can save our Country from the abuse, incompetence, and corruption that is running through the veins of our Country at levels never seen before," Trump's team said in a statement at the time.