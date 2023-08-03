'The View' Co-Host Joy Behar Proposes Donald Trump Be Exiled to Saudi Arabia Rather Than Jailed: 'I Don't Have It in My Heart'

"I think there are certain prosecutors that would offer him a plea agreement without time if he would agree to never run for public office again anywhere," Hostin agreed.

"He’s never going to do that," moderator Whoopi Goldberg cut in.

Following the discussion, Hostin paused to read a legal note that said: "Donald Trump has denied any wrongdoing related to the 2020 election."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!