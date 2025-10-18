Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's Kids Think She Was 'an Actress' on 'Jersey Shore': 'Mommy Was Just Having Fun'

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has come a long way since her Jersey Shore days — and now, her kids think the whole thing was a scripted act. The beloved reality TV star recalls starring on the famed MTV series while opening up about motherhood and her latest partnership with Lysol. "I definitely don't show them old episodes. That's not happening," Polizzi tells OK! with a laugh. "But my son [Lorenzo] does see some stuff on TikTok. He's 13. Giovanna is 11. [Angelo is 6.] I just tell them I'm an actress and they told me to do that and it's not real. It's just fake and I'm acting. I mean, eventually, when they get older, I'll be like, 'OK, Mommy was just having fun. She got a little bit crazy.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @snooki/Instagram The 'Jersey Shore' alum says her children think she was just 'acting' on the show.

"They're just at the age where everything embarrasses them about their parents," adds Polizzi — whose been married to her husband, Jionni LaValle, since 2014. The mom-of-three says life at home is just as hectic as her reality TV past. These days, the reality star is focused on motherhood — raising three kids and keeping her busy home in order, which is exactly why her latest partnership made perfect sense.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @snooki/Instagram Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi said her kids leave a 'mess' after sports.

Polizzi teamed up with Lysol to launch "The StinkCheck" — a "no-drama" way to handle stinky conversations with loved ones and a reminder to keep their stink in check with Lysol Air Sanitizer, which kills 99.9 percent of odor-causing bacteria in the air. "I like to partner with brands that I actually love and use," the 37-year-old explains. "Lysol has been my favorite product, especially since becoming a mom and [wanting] to make sure my house is nice and clean. So when they came to me about 'The StinkCheck,' I was like, 'Well, yeah, I do that with my kids at every single day. My kids always come into the house and leave all of their c--- in the mudroom from sports." "Lorenzo plays football. So after practice, he just dumps everything in there and it smells like a locker room," she details. "And then Giovanna, with her cheer shoes and her uniform and everything, there's a lot of smells in the house because of sports. So, the campaign just totally made sense with me."

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Reveals Her 'Stinkiest' 'Jersey Shore' Moment

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Michael Simon Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi partnered with Lysol to help families keep their 'stink in check.'

When it comes to her "stinkiest moment," Polizzi doesn’t hesitate. "I think [my stinkiest moment] probably was when I got arrested on the beach because I remember I got arrested and then I went to jail and then I came home and it just wasn't good," she recalls. "I had sand all over. I still had my dress on from the night before."

Article continues below advertisement

Making the partnership even more of a perfect fit, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star notes, "My husband gets very nauseous with smells — except for Lysol smells, which is great. And I get a little nauseous with that too." "At night is my cleaning time, when all of the kids are sleeping. I feel like when they're at school, I clean, I pick up stuff, but then they come home from school and it's just a disaster and I have to do it all over again. It bothers me. So I just wait until the kids go to sleep, and that's when I pick up. My living room is mostly the mess because that's where we all hang out. It's always a nightmare," she admits.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Michael Simon Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi opened up about raising three kids.