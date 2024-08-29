Reality TV Fakery Exposed: 'Jersey Shore' Star Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Claims Producers Had Cops Arrest Her During Infamous 'Where's the Beach?' Scene
One of the most famous scenes from Jersey Shore’s original run was when Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi was arrested on July 30, 2010, while drunk and trying to find the beach, famously coining the slogan “where’s the beach?”
In a new interview, Polizzi spoke out about the event — and she shockingly claimed producers told the police to arrest her!
On the “Therapuss with Jake Shane” podcast, Polizzi revealed the cops “weren’t on shift for the town.”
“They were on shift from production to make sure they are protecting us from crazy people,” Polizzi explained. “So I don’t even think it’s legal because they weren’t working for the town, but I watched the video back and one of the producers said, ‘Just arrest her.’”
While she recalls blacking out as she was being handcuffed, she ended up getting arrested for disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct and criminal annoyance. Polizzi ended up getting the charges dropped but had to serve two days of community service and pay a fine of $500.
Before the incident, Polizzi shared she was “drinking nonstop.”
“So you know when you wake up and you feel like the shakes are coming?” she shared on the podcast. “You’re like, ‘I’m going to s---, I’m going to throw up, but I have to be on camera and I have to go [to] this shift,’ so I woke up still in my party dress, with my blanket on, walking to my shift.”
At work, Polizzi shared she drank a Four Loko, a Long Island Iced Tea and a beer all in an effort to get these feelings out of her body.
When it didn’t work, she shared she “ran to the bar” and “took shots just to start feeling better” and “didn’t stop.”
Before running to the beach and getting arrested, Polizzi also detailed how she “made out with an old man.”
Once she got to the beach, she shared she “knew it was right there” but her “drunk self” couldn’t figure out where any of the entrances were. This is what ultimately led to her shouting “where’s the beach?” and getting into legal trouble. Calling the event a “nightmare,” she still reflects on it fondly as she said she “had a great time.”