While she recalls blacking out as she was being handcuffed, she ended up getting arrested for disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct and criminal annoyance. Polizzi ended up getting the charges dropped but had to serve two days of community service and pay a fine of $500.

Before the incident, Polizzi shared she was “drinking nonstop.”

“So you know when you wake up and you feel like the shakes are coming?” she shared on the podcast. “You’re like, ‘I’m going to s---, I’m going to throw up, but I have to be on camera and I have to go [to] this shift,’ so I woke up still in my party dress, with my blanket on, walking to my shift.”