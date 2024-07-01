OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Entertainment > Travis Kelce
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Niecy Nash-Betts Was 'Pleasantly Surprised' by Travis Kelce's Acting Skills Ahead of Athlete's Guest-Starring Role in 'Grotesquerie'

A photo of Niecy Nash-Betts and an image of Travis Kelce.
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 1 2024, Updated 2:36 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Travis Kelce can do it all!

Between winning three Super Bowl championships, being the most supportive boyfriend to his pop-star girlfriend, Taylor Swift, co-hosting a successful podcast and working on his first-ever acting role, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has a lot on his plate.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce graduates
Source: mega

Travis Kelce is set to make his acting debut in 'Grotesquerie.'

Kelce's hidden talents appear to extend far beyond the football field, as his Grotesquerie costar Niecy Nash-Betts admitted she was "pleasantly surprised" by the NFL athlete's acting skills when she first started working with him on the upcoming television horror drama series, which is set to air this fall.

"He's doing really well," The Rookie: Feds actress, 54, praised of Kelce to a reporter while walking the blue carpet with her wife of nearly four years, Jessica Betts, for the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 30.

Article continues below advertisement
niecy nash mega
Source: mega

Niecy Nash-Betts is starring alongside Travis Kelce in the upcoming horror series.

Article continues below advertisement

Nash-Betts has provided fans with a glimpse inside her and Kelce's time on set together via Instagram, where she's shared selfies of the two rehearsing.

The Origin star said the unexpected duo tends to practice their lines by "sitting around eating In-N-Out [and] reading words off [of] a piece of paper."

Article continues below advertisement
niecy nash travis kelce ig
Source: @niecynash/instagram

The actress said she eats In-N-Out with Travis Kelce while rehearsing their lines.

MORE ON:
Travis Kelce
Article continues below advertisement

Nash-Betts might have the inside scoop on Kelce and Swift's highly-publicized romance, however, she declared, "I don't ask and tell! Let me just say that," while letting out a laugh.

As for her own starring spot in the scary FX series, Nash-Betts confessed: "I've never played a role like this. It's very dark, I'm so excited for people to see it."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
niecy nash mega
Source: mega

Niecy Nash-Betts said she's 'never played a role like this.'

Article continues below advertisement

The Claws actress continued to stay mum as she teased, "there may be a few cameos. I'm not going to name names. But it's a good time."

A source previously dished on Kelce's upcoming television show debut, spilling to a news outlet in May: "Travis Kelce is wearing many hats these days as he jumps into the acting world in his first TV series role... Details of Travis' role are still under wraps, however, it will be a guest-starring role, and his presence will be felt during the series."

"Travis is excited to exercise this skill set and show another side of himself off the field. More projects like this one are to come," the insider concluded.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Entertainment Tonight spoke to Nash-Betts on the 2024 BET Awards' red carpet and spoke to a source in May about Kelce's role.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.