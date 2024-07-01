Niecy Nash-Betts Was 'Pleasantly Surprised' by Travis Kelce's Acting Skills Ahead of Athlete's Guest-Starring Role in 'Grotesquerie'

Kelce's hidden talents appear to extend far beyond the football field, as his Grotesquerie costar Niecy Nash-Betts admitted she was "pleasantly surprised" by the NFL athlete's acting skills when she first started working with him on the upcoming television horror drama series, which is set to air this fall.

"He's doing really well," The Rookie: Feds actress, 54, praised of Kelce to a reporter while walking the blue carpet with her wife of nearly four years, Jessica Betts, for the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 30.