Niecy Nash-Betts Was 'Pleasantly Surprised' by Travis Kelce's Acting Skills Ahead of Athlete's Guest-Starring Role in 'Grotesquerie'
Travis Kelce can do it all!
Between winning three Super Bowl championships, being the most supportive boyfriend to his pop-star girlfriend, Taylor Swift, co-hosting a successful podcast and working on his first-ever acting role, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has a lot on his plate.
Kelce's hidden talents appear to extend far beyond the football field, as his Grotesquerie costar Niecy Nash-Betts admitted she was "pleasantly surprised" by the NFL athlete's acting skills when she first started working with him on the upcoming television horror drama series, which is set to air this fall.
"He's doing really well," The Rookie: Feds actress, 54, praised of Kelce to a reporter while walking the blue carpet with her wife of nearly four years, Jessica Betts, for the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 30.
Nash-Betts has provided fans with a glimpse inside her and Kelce's time on set together via Instagram, where she's shared selfies of the two rehearsing.
The Origin star said the unexpected duo tends to practice their lines by "sitting around eating In-N-Out [and] reading words off [of] a piece of paper."
Nash-Betts might have the inside scoop on Kelce and Swift's highly-publicized romance, however, she declared, "I don't ask and tell! Let me just say that," while letting out a laugh.
As for her own starring spot in the scary FX series, Nash-Betts confessed: "I've never played a role like this. It's very dark, I'm so excited for people to see it."
The Claws actress continued to stay mum as she teased, "there may be a few cameos. I'm not going to name names. But it's a good time."
A source previously dished on Kelce's upcoming television show debut, spilling to a news outlet in May: "Travis Kelce is wearing many hats these days as he jumps into the acting world in his first TV series role... Details of Travis' role are still under wraps, however, it will be a guest-starring role, and his presence will be felt during the series."
"Travis is excited to exercise this skill set and show another side of himself off the field. More projects like this one are to come," the insider concluded.
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Nash-Betts on the 2024 BET Awards' red carpet and spoke to a source in May about Kelce's role.