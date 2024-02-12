Taylor Swift Kisses and Embraces Boyfriend Travis Kelce After His Team Wins 2024 Super Bowl: Watch
Taylor Swift couldn't help but embrace boyfriend Travis Kelce after his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won the 2024 Super Bowl.
After Kelce gushed about his team on TV, the singer, who stormed the field, told her man, "You are unbelievable."
The Kansas City Chiefs came out on top after a tough game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11.
As OK! previously reported, the pop star, 34, made sure to be back in time for her man's game as she flew in from Tokyo, Japan, the night before.
Throughout the game, the pop star — who was joined by her besties Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Ashley Avignone — looked stressed but also made sure to cheer on the athlete, 34.
Prior to the big game, Kelce praised Swift for taking home two Grammys on February 4.
“She’s unbelievable, she’s rewriting the history books herself,” Travis said of his girlfriend, whom he started dating in the summer of 2023.
He then said he would have to bring home something shiny, too.
“I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring some hardware, too," he added, referring to a Super Bowl win.
During another press conference, the football star was asked if a proposal would be happening after the Super Bowl.
“Is there going to be another ring besides the Super Bowl ring if you win this thing on Sunday?” a reporter asked Travis at a press conference this past week.
“I’m focused on getting this ring, and that’s all that my mind’s focused on right now,” he replied.
The duo might not be engaged yet, but it sounds like it will likely happen in the near future.
"It’s not a question of if, it's when," the source spilled of an impending proposal. "They are perfect for each other and cannot wait to spend the rest of their lives together."
"He wants Taylor to know that he cherishes her more than anything else, even football," the source noted. "He’s fully committed to their relationship."
Fortunately, Kelce's parents approve of the pop icon. “Every game there’s people crowding outside the front of that suite trying to get a glimpse of Taylor, wanting to meet Taylor,” Travis' father, Ed Kelce, explained.
“Taylor’s very gracious, but she can’t do everything,” he added of the blonde babe.