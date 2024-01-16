Niecy Nash Skinny-Dips With Wife Jessica Betts After Emmy's Win: Watch

As Nash went up to accept the honor at the star-studded event, she gave a rousing speech where she applauded herself for her dedication and hard work, as well as Betts for supporting her along the way.

"I'm a winner, baby!" the comedian exclaimed. "Thank you to the most high for this divine moment. Thank you, Ryan Murphy, for seeing me. Evan Peters, I love you. Netflix. Every single person who voted for me. Thank you. My better half, who picked me up when I was gutted from this work. Thank you. … I want to thank me, for believing in me and doing what they said I could not do."