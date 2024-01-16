Niecy Nash Skinny-Dips With Wife Jessica Betts After Emmy's Win: Watch
Niecy Nash celebrated big after her Emmy's win!
After the Claws actress, 53, took home the honor for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for her role as Glenda Cleveland in Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story at the Monday, January 15, ceremony, she and her wife, Jessica Betts, went skinny-dipping to mark the monumental moment.
"OK guys, as planned I am celebrating my Emmys win by skinny-dipping!" Nash explained in a video shared on Instagram.
"I booked a hotel suite that has an indoor swimming pool. Now, I'm just waiting for my better half so we can get the party started," the Origin actress said before her spouse, 41, appeared in the water with her and the gold statue.
As Nash went up to accept the honor at the star-studded event, she gave a rousing speech where she applauded herself for her dedication and hard work, as well as Betts for supporting her along the way.
"I'm a winner, baby!" the comedian exclaimed. "Thank you to the most high for this divine moment. Thank you, Ryan Murphy, for seeing me. Evan Peters, I love you. Netflix. Every single person who voted for me. Thank you. My better half, who picked me up when I was gutted from this work. Thank you. … I want to thank me, for believing in me and doing what they said I could not do."
"I want to say to myself in front of all you beautiful people, ‘Go, girl, with your bad self. You did that.’ Finally, I accept this award on behalf of every Black and Brown woman who have gone unheard, yet overpoliced, like Glenda Cleveland, like Sandra Bland, like Breonna Taylor!" Nash continued.
"I believed in me, and sometimes people don't believe in themselves," the former Clean House host noted. "I hope my speech was a delicious invitation for people to do just that — believe in yourself and congratulate yourself. … Sometimes you've got to encourage what? Yourself. That's why it's not called mama-esteem, them-esteem, us-esteem. It's called self-esteem because nobody got to believe it but you."
Nash and the musician tied the knot in 2020 and have continued to gush about each other ever since.
"I love being married so much, but I also love being married to Jessica," The Soul Man star said in a 2022 interview about Betts. "She is the wind beneath my wings in more than one way."