Taylor Swift Lights Up When Boyfriend Travis Kelce Makes Surprise Appearance at Her Dublin Concert: Watch the Cute Moment
It's been anything but a "Cruel Summer" for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce!
Though the NFL superstar attended a pal's wedding in California on Saturday, June 29, he managed to make it to the singer's concert in Dublin, Ireland, the very next day — a move that some fans think may have been a complete surprise to the Grammy winner.
Unlike the other times Kelce, 34, has attended one of his girlfriend's shows, he didn't get to Aviva Stadium until after the performance began. At one point during the Folklore/Evermore set, Swift, also, 34, was belting out "Cardigan" when her mouth dropped open as she pointed to him in the VIP tent.
The crooner then smiled from ear to ear and managed to not miss a beat as she finished up the tune.
Attendee Nikki Glaser posted a video of the sweet moment, captioning the clip, "When you notice your boyfriend in the crowd."
"Ooooh it was def a surprise for taylor," another fan wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
"I can't deal with how cute this," raved a third person.
After the concert wrapped up, the blonde beauty was seen leaving the venue alongside the football player.
Kelce's attendance at the Ireland show marked his tenth Eras Tour concert, as he's traveled to see her in America and over the globe. At one of the shows in London, he shocked fans by dressing up in costume and acting as one of her backup dancers during the bit she does before singing "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."
The Grammy winner raved over the fun moment on Instagram, where she also shared photos of Kelce on stage with her.
As OK! reported, an insider said the couple is happier than ever as they approach their one-year anniversary later this summer. "They’re in an easy era," the source told a magazine. "They have daily FaceTimes when they’re apart and send cute texts to each other. They are wildly in love."
Since they both "have a lot of demands in their careers," it "allows them the time and space to miss each other," the insider explained. "Taylor and Travis are very confident in their relationship, so they don’t have to bend over backwards and travel to see each other for less than a day."
Things have been going so smoothly that another insider said "their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later. They make a great match and there's no question about that."