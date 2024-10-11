Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev 'Butted Heads Often' Before Explosive Fight, Source Claims: 'They Were Verbally Abusive Toward Each Other'
Nikkia Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev's split came out of left field for fans, but a source claimed the estranged spouses' inner circle knew they weren't a great match.
The stars' turmoil was made public last month after cops were called to their home over a physical altercation, though the professional dancer was ultimately not charged and insisted he was the victim in the situation.
"Friends are starting to talk. Most say it was no secret that Nikki and Artem disagreed a lot and butted heads often," the source spilled to a news outlet. "They were verbally abusive toward each other and while the physical allegations were surprising, it wasn’t necessarily shocking to learn."
The insider added that the drama has "become a he-said, she-said situation and neither one of them is backing down."
As OK! reported, the mom-of-one, 40, filed for divorce nearly two weeks after Chigvintsev, 42, was originally arrested for domestic violence.
One month after he was put into cuffs, the charges against him were dropped, something he feels "incredibly relieved and grateful" for, he said in a social media statement.
- 'Daddy Hurt My Hand': Nikki Garcia Claims Her and Artem Chigvintsev's Son Matteo, 4, Told Police He Was Injured During Domestic Violence Dispute
- A Perfect Pair! 'DWTS' Alum Nikki Bella & Pro Artem Chigvintsev Are Officially Married
- Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Are In Couples Therapy As The ‘DWTS’ Pro ‘Doesn’t Realize His Tone' When He's 'Stressed'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed," the Dancing With the Stars alum continued. "My focus has always been and will always be, our son Matteo."
"He is my world, and being his father is the greatest blessing in my life. All along, my main concern has been for him," he added of the 4-year-old. "I am committed to continuing to provide him with the love, support, and care he needs as we move forward. I am hopeful that securing an equal custody arrangement will help us move on."
Despite his message, the former WWE athlete claimed in her court filing that her estranged husband hurt their son during their infamous argument.
According to the reality star, Matteo told police, "Daddy hurt my hand" when they arrived at the scene on August 29.
The incident allegedly occurred when Chigvintsev blamed Garcia for making their son a "picky eater," prompting her to reportedly hurl one of their child's shoes at him.
Chigvintsev then grabbed his son and brought him upstairs, causing Garcia to follow them. Though she wasn't able to open the door to their son's room at first, the dad-of-one eventually emerged and allegedly shoved her to the ground.
Life & Style reported on the estranged spouses often butting heads.