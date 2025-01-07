Nikki Garcia Rocks Tight Leather Outfit at First Red Carpet Appearance Since Artem Chigvintsev Divorce: Photos
Revenge dress? Nikki Garcia, whose stage name is Nikki Bella, rocked a tight leather outfit at her first red carpet since her split from Artem Chigvintsev.
On Monday, January 6, the brunette babe, 41, turned up the heat when she was seen at the premiere of WWE's Monday Night Raw on Netflix.
Garcia was all smiles as she joined current and former WWE stars at the shindig, which took place in Inglewood, Calif. The athlete looked gorgeous in a tight leather strapless corset and matching pants for the occasion.
As OK! previously reported, Garcia and the dancer, 42, got into a domestic violence dispute. Chigvintsev, who shares son Matteo, 4, with Garcia, was arrested for an alleged altercation with Garcia in Napa, Calif. He was then arrested for domestic battery and booked on a felony domestic violence charge. He was released on bail that same day.
One week later, the former flames, who got married in 2022, both filed for divorce.
In December, Garcia spoke out for the first time during an episode of her and sister Brie Garcia's "The Nikki & Brie Show" podcast.
“I’ve been heartbroken. You dream of having this family and you have this incredible love, and it just goes the other way. You go from having a great love story to having a terrible one,” she said.
Nikki said though the split is "sad," their relationship hadn't "been great for a long time."
"I really played it up like things were a lot better than they were in the public eye. I felt like, ‘If I can just put this person on a pedestal … maybe they can believe that in themselves," she admitted.
"I wanted [him] to heal. I wanted [him] to get help … because that’s what my son deserves," Nikki added.
Still, she said the relationship was worth it because she got her son out of it.
"You dream of having this family, and you have this incredible love, and it just goes the other way," Nikki reflected. "And you go from having a great love story to having a terrible one, and — never saw any of it coming. You know, as far as what the ending would be. So it's just been a struggle."