Nikki Garcia Rocks Tight Leather Outfit at First Red Carpet Appearance Since Artem Chigvintsev Divorce: Photos

nikki garcia first red carpet appearance
Source: @chelseaagreen/Instagram

Nikki Garcia looked gorgeous at her first red carpet since her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev.

By:

Jan. 7 2025, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

Revenge dress? Nikki Garcia, whose stage name is Nikki Bella, rocked a tight leather outfit at her first red carpet since her split from Artem Chigvintsev.

On Monday, January 6, the brunette babe, 41, turned up the heat when she was seen at the premiere of WWE's Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

nikki garcia red carpet
Source: mega

The star looked amazing when she walked the red carpet.

Garcia was all smiles as she joined current and former WWE stars at the shindig, which took place in Inglewood, Calif. The athlete looked gorgeous in a tight leather strapless corset and matching pants for the occasion.

nikki garcia first red carpet appearance
Source: @nikkigarcia/Instagram

Nikki Garcia wore a tight red dress to the event.

As OK! previously reported, Garcia and the dancer, 42, got into a domestic violence dispute. Chigvintsev, who shares son Matteo, 4, with Garcia, was arrested for an alleged altercation with Garcia in Napa, Calif. He was then arrested for domestic battery and booked on a felony domestic violence charge. He was released on bail that same day.

One week later, the former flames, who got married in 2022, both filed for divorce.

MORE ON:
Nikki Bella

nikki garcia red carpet
Source: mega

Nikki Garcia opted for a red leather outfit for the event.

In December, Garcia spoke out for the first time during an episode of her and sister Brie Garcia's "The Nikki & Brie Show" podcast.

“I’ve been heartbroken. You dream of having this family and you have this incredible love, and it just goes the other way. You go from having a great love story to having a terrible one,” she said.

nikki garcia first red carpet divorce
Source: @nikkigarcia/Instagram

Nikki Garcia said she was 'heartbroken' after her split.

Nikki said though the split is "sad," their relationship hadn't "been great for a long time."

"I really played it up like things were a lot better than they were in the public eye. I felt like, ‘If I can just put this person on a pedestal … maybe they can believe that in themselves," she admitted.

"I wanted [him] to heal. I wanted [him] to get help … because that’s what my son deserves," Nikki added.

Still, she said the relationship was worth it because she got her son out of it.

"You dream of having this family, and you have this incredible love, and it just goes the other way," Nikki reflected. "And you go from having a great love story to having a terrible one, and — never saw any of it coming. You know, as far as what the ending would be. So it's just been a struggle."

