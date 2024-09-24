Brie Garcia Says Sister Nikki 'Sees All the Support' Amid Her Divorce From Artem Chigvintsev After His Domestic Violence Arrest
No matter what Nikki Garcia is going through, she'll always have her twin sister, Brie, by her side.
Nikki was absent from the Monday, September 23, episode of the 40-year-old siblings' "Nikki & Brie" podcast after filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Artem Chigvintsev, on Wednesday, September 11, however, Brie gave a brief update on how her sister is doing during this rough time.
"Nikki isn’t here because, as you all know, she’s going through something personal in her life," Brie told listeners after Artem, 42, was arrested for domestic battery at the end of August, ultimately ending his marriage to the former WWE star — who's best known by her ring name, Nikki Bella.
"She just asks for her privacy for her and her family, so we’re going to give that," Brie added. "But she sees all the support and love, and we’re always grateful for all of your love and support, so thank you all for that."
Brie mentioned her twin sister will likely return to the podcast by next week or so, but is currently focused on spending time with her and Artem's 4-year-old son, Matteo.
Nikki and Artem welcomed their only child in July 2020 — roughly two years before the former professional wrestler and the Dancing With the Stars pro tied the knot in August 2022.
The separated spouses celebrated their second wedding anniversary just days before Artem was taken away in handcuffs from their $1.5 million home in Napa Valley, Calif.
Artem was hit with a felony charge of corporal injury to spouse or cohabitant and his bail was set at $25,000. While Nikki was never specifically labeled as the victim in the situation, it was assumed and seemingly proven by the divorce papers she filed shortly after.
Nikki's rep spoke out on the former athlete's behalf just one day after Artem was arrested for domestic violence on Thursday, August 29.
"This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time," the spokesperson's message read.
Radio dispatch audio from the intense moments leading up to Artem's arrest revealed it was actually the professional dancer who called 911 on his wife, claiming he needed medical assistance after she had allegedly thrown shoes at him, as OK! previously reported.
Artem appeared to change his mind, however, as the dispatcher could be heard saying: "Initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at rp [reporting party]."
"There is a child on scene. Medical en route. There's an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible," the employee continued.
Despite calling off paramedics, authorities still arrived at the scene an hour later, when they reportedly saw visible injuries or bruises on the victim and took Artem into police custody.