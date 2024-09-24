Brie Garcia Says Sister Nikki 'Sees All the Support' Amid Her Divorce From Artem Chigvintsev After His Domestic Violence Arrest

"Nikki isn’t here because, as you all know, she’s going through something personal in her life," Brie told listeners after Artem, 42, was arrested for domestic battery at the end of August, ultimately ending his marriage to the former WWE star — who's best known by her ring name, Nikki Bella.

"She just asks for her privacy for her and her family, so we’re going to give that," Brie added. "But she sees all the support and love, and we’re always grateful for all of your love and support, so thank you all for that."