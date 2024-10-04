'Daddy Hurt My Hand': Nikki Garcia Claims Her and Artem Chigvintsev's Son Matteo, 4, Told Police He Was Injured During Domestic Violence Dispute
Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev were both granted restraining orders against one another amid an ongoing domestic violence dispute — and claims made by the former WWE star in her court filing appeared rather concerning.
In court documents filed by Garcia, the retired professional wrestler, 40, claimed her and Chigvintsev's 4-year-old son, Matteo, told police, "Daddy hurt my hand" when they arrived at the scene on August 29 following the Dancing With the Stars pro's call to 911 accusing his now-estranged wife of throwing a shoe at him.
Garcia alleged the altercation went down after Chigvintsev, 42, yelled at her for making their son a "picky eater," causing her to throw their child's toddler-sized shoes at the professional dancer, according to legal papers obtained by a news publication.
Chigvintsev was then said to have grabbed his son and brought him upstairs. Garcia followed, claiming she struggled to get the dad-of-one to open the door to their son's room before he emerged and forcibly shoved his spouse onto the floor in their shared bathroom, per the outlet.
Garcia allegedly "felt like she was suffocating" and grabbed Chigvintsev's neck in an attempt to get him off of her. She further accused her estranged husband of "tackl[ing] me multiple times and pinn[ing] me to the ground while our child was present."
As OK! previously reported, the incident lead to Chigvintsev being arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, however, charges were never filed due to a lack of evidence to support said claims.
As a result of Garcia's restraining order request, Chigvintsev is prohibited from "coming within 100 yards" or contacting his estranged wife. He is also only allowed to see the former couple's son "for visitation or exchange of the child" through court-ordered visits.
"Due to the incident that led to Artem’s arrest on August 29, 2024, Nikki has decided to file for a temporary Domestic Violence Restraining Order to protect herself and her son," Garcia's rep explained in a statement obtained by a second news publication. "Although Nikki requested that the Napa District Attorney not file charges against Artem as she did not want him to go to jail, he must still be held accountable for his actions, and Nikki and her son must be protected."
The spokesperson continued; "Nikki’s number one priority has always been the wellbeing of her son. She is thankful for all of the love and support she has received and continues to ask for privacy for her and her family during this difficult time."
On Thursday, October 4, Chigvintsev filed his own restraining order against Garcia, accusing her of being the abuser while sharing photos of scratches on his elbow, behind his ear and on his hands allegedly caused by his partner during the August 29 altercation.
"Mr. Chigvintsev contacted law enforcement on 8/29/24 seeking protection from his wife’s persistent aggression," his attorney Ilona Antonyan explained in a statement obtained by another news outlet. "While he was on the phone with the police, Ms. Garcia-Colace made a pointed statement, saying, 'Do you understand where this is going now, Artem? You just ruined my career, and you know it.'"
