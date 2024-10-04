'Daddy Hurt My Hand': Nikki Garcia Claims Her and Artem Chigvintsev's Son Matteo, 4, Told Police He Was Injured During Domestic Violence Dispute

The spokesperson continued; "Nikki’s number one priority has always been the wellbeing of her son. She is thankful for all of the love and support she has received and continues to ask for privacy for her and her family during this difficult time."

On Thursday, October 4, Chigvintsev filed his own restraining order against Garcia, accusing her of being the abuser while sharing photos of scratches on his elbow, behind his ear and on his hands allegedly caused by his partner during the August 29 altercation.

"Mr. Chigvintsev contacted law enforcement on 8/29/24 seeking protection from his wife’s persistent aggression," his attorney Ilona Antonyan explained in a statement obtained by another news outlet. "While he was on the phone with the police, Ms. Garcia-Colace made a pointed statement, saying, 'Do you understand where this is going now, Artem? You just ruined my career, and you know it.'"