Nikki Glaser Cut Caitlyn Jenner Joke From Comedy Central Roast After She Threatened to Skip Event: 'I Needed to Hear It From Her'

At the time, Glaser had been testing her roast jokes around L.A., and Jenner heard about one in particular — a jab referencing Jenner’s involvement in a fatal car accident. Glaser didn’t repeat it at the summit, but she had shared it during a 2019 appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

“Caitlyn Jenner, what a beautiful woman… you killed with your car four years ago. [You are] one woman who can’t menstruate but still manages to have blood on her hands,” she said in 2019.