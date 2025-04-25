or
Nikki Glaser Cut Caitlyn Jenner Joke From Comedy Central Roast After She Threatened to Skip Event: 'I Needed to Hear It From Her'

Nikki Glaser revealed she pulled a controversial Caitlyn Jenner joke from a Comedy Central roast.

April 25 2025, Published 8:24 a.m. ET

Nikki Glaser might be famous for her sharp, fearless humor — but even she knows when to draw the line.

The comedian and Golden Globes host opened up about a moment she decided to pull back. Speaking at the Time100 Summit in New York, Glaser shared that she once cut a joke from a Comedy Central roast after Caitlyn Jenner got wind of it and threatened to back out of the event.

At the time, Glaser had been testing her roast jokes around L.A., and Jenner heard about one in particular — a jab referencing Jenner’s involvement in a fatal car accident. Glaser didn’t repeat it at the summit, but she had shared it during a 2019 appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

“Caitlyn Jenner, what a beautiful woman… you killed with your car four years ago. [You are] one woman who can’t menstruate but still manages to have blood on her hands,” she said in 2019.

Even before Jenner responded, Glaser admitted she was feeling iffy about the material. She wanted to give Jenner a heads-up and asked Comedy Central if that was possible — but the network wasn’t having it.

“They told me not to, because they were worried she’d pull out,” Glaser recalled during Speaking at the Time100 Summit in New York.

Still, Jenner found out about the joke before the show — and she let Glaser know she wasn’t okay with it.

“[Jenner] said if there’s a joke like that, I don’t want to be a part of it,” Glaser said. “As soon as I heard that, I go, ‘OK, I’ll take it out.’ I just needed to hear it from her.”

Glaser said she doesn’t mind pulling a joke if the person it’s about isn’t comfortable. That rule, she added, came from some wise advice she once got from none other than Jimmy Kimmel.

“Jimmy Kimmel told me, ‘If you’re worried about a joke and how it’s going to go over, just ask them,’” she shared.

Turns out, Glaser kept that advice in her back pocket for other big moments too — including her hosting gig at the Golden Globes this past January.

Ahead of the show, she wanted to check in with Benny Blanco before telling a joke that involved him and his superstar fiancée, Selena Gomez.

The bit went, “Selena Gomez is here for Emilia Pérez and Only Murders. And she’s here tonight with her new fiancé, Benny Blanco. And Benny Blanco is here because of the genie who granted him that wish.”

“I got his number and was like, ‘Hey, you don’t know me, but I’m hosting this thing and I hear you’re going to be there. Can I say that you’re there because a genie granted you a wish?’” she recalled at the summit.

Blanco was totally cool with it.

“That’s hilarious! Let me run it by Selena.”

Soon after, he gave the green light, stating: “Selena thinks it’s great.”

And fans won’t have to wait long to see Glaser in action again, as she’s already set to host the Golden Globes next year on January 11, 2026.

