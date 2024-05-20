OK Magazine
Nikki Glaser Slams 'Self-Centered' Ben Affleck for Not 'Practicing Enough' Before Tom Brady Roast: 'It Didn't Work'

May 20 2024, Published 2:01 p.m. ET

Nikki Glaser bashed Ben Affleck after he was called out for his bizarre rant during Tom Brady's Netflix roast, which aired on May 5.

“I haven’t watched it [back] because I don’t like to watch people bomb,” the 39-year-old said on the Barstool Sports’ “KFC Radio” podcast on Sunday, May 19.

Nikki Glaser bashed Ben Affleck's monologue at Tom Brady's roast.

The blonde beauty declared that Affleck, 51, likely "didn't prepare" for the roast.

“He’s someone who’s famous enough that he thinks that this is probably beneath [him] to do this, so [he was like], ‘I’m just gonna do a favor. It’s not going to be that big of a deal,'” she said.

The comedian claimed the Argo star, whom she called "self-centered," likely had to pitch ideas to writers — but his angle was off.

The comedian claimed Ben Affleck didn't practice enough.

“There were jokes that could have been used to fill up an entire set that would have been amazing, but either they couldn’t get him on the phone enough to work out something, he didn’t practice enough or he just picked a bad premise and then he had to stick to it the whole time,” she claimed. “It didn’t work right away, and so it’s not gonna work later."

As OK! previously reported, the Good Will Hunting alum was a surprise guest at the event, where he went on a weird tangent.

Ben Affleck's monologue fell flat.

"I guess for some reason, he gets a lot of online criticism. I took a look at it, and I got to say, I didn't even last two f------ hours. It was the most toxic thing I have ever experienced," he exclaimed while on stage, referring to harsh comments on social media.

"You sit there, f------ hiding behind your keyboard," he added. "Spewing out all this f------ toxic s--- about people you'd be afraid to come up to if you saw them at the car wash [...] You guys out there talking s---, all right behind your f------ keyboard, that doesn't make you a fan. That makes you a b----."

Nikki Glaser also said the actor 'bombed.'

Dane Cook also explained why Affleck's monologue fell flat.

“Across the board, everybody brought the house down,” he began via a TikTok video. “I’ve never seen so many people at a roast, and I’ve never seen so many roasters crush [it]. I thought every single person on the roast seriously did great.”

“Put this rumor to rest first. Ben Affleck didn’t bomb because Ben Affleck was not funny. Ben Affleck’s really funny,” Cook explained. “We’ve seen him on late-night talk shows, the Dunkin’ commercial, and stuff like that. He could be funny. He decided to deliver a monologue that just … it didn’t work. He was tied into it for about four to five minutes, and about 40 seconds in, it was clear it just wasn’t the right choice.”

