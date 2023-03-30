Nikki Haley Takes Aim At Donald Trump As She Declares She Won't Be 'Focusing On Big Rallies' While Campaigning For 2024 Election

"You’ll get tired of seeing me. But it’s because I want you to go tell your friends and family, I heard her at the next town hall you need to go. And let me tell them. And let me earn their support," Haley said at a town hall event in New Hampshire. "We’re going touch hands over and over again. And I’m doing the same thing in Iowa and I’m doing the same thing in South Carolina."

"I am not going to focus on doing big rallies … You have to go and answer the hard questions. You have to go face-to-face. You can’t fly in and fly out. I believe the American people want you to earn their vote," she added without specifically saying Trump's name.