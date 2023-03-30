Nikki Haley Takes Aim At Donald Trump As She Declares She Won't Be 'Focusing On Big Rallies' While Campaigning For 2024 Election
Nikki Haley took a jab at her former boss Donald Trump when she spoke about how she'll handle campaigning for the 2024 election.
"You’ll get tired of seeing me. But it’s because I want you to go tell your friends and family, I heard her at the next town hall you need to go. And let me tell them. And let me earn their support," Haley said at a town hall event in New Hampshire. "We’re going touch hands over and over again. And I’m doing the same thing in Iowa and I’m doing the same thing in South Carolina."
"I am not going to focus on doing big rallies … You have to go and answer the hard questions. You have to go face-to-face. You can’t fly in and fly out. I believe the American people want you to earn their vote," she added without specifically saying Trump's name.
Haley also indicated Trump, 76, said he has about a quarter of the Republican base in his corner.
"There are 75% other Republicans there that are looking for a place to be," she said.
As OK! previously reported, in February, Haley announced she would be attempting to take over the White House. However, she didn't ask for Trump's blessing beforehand.
"Less than a year ago, you said that if former President Trump was going to run, it's been reported you called your former boss to ask for his blessing, and he said that you called him 'the greatest president.' If that is true, then why run against him?" Craig Melvin asked the politician, 51, in an interview for the Today show.
- Representative Jason Chaffetz Blasts Donald Trump For His Latest Interview With Sean Hannity: 'I Thought He Was Horrific'
- Ivanka Trump Aware Of 'How Impossible' Her Father Donald Trump 'Can Be,' Insider Reveals: Former Prez 'Does What He Wants'
- Stormy Daniels Trolls Donald Trump's Manhood As Former President's Legal Issues Rage On
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I am going to keep that phone call personal. I didn't ask; I told him I thought we needed to go in a new direction. When I first said I wouldn't run against him, Afghanistan hadn't fallen, we didn't see the rise in inflation that we've seen, we didn't see the things happening our schools and we didn't see the results of the midterms we just had. It is time for a new generation of leaders. You shouldn't have to be 80 years old to get to Washington. We've got to start riding the ship, we need new blood because we have some serious challenges," she replied.