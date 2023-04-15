Nikki Haley Bashes 2024 Presidential Opponent & Former Boss Donald Trump: 'We Can’t Deal With The Baggage'
Nikki Haley ramped up the rivalry between herself and Donald Trump!
In a recent interview with Phillip Wegmann of RealClearPolitics, the 2024 presidential candidate slammed her Republican opponent for his shady past, urging the public to move on from Trump and his "baggage."
"He’s living in the past, and the past is catching up with him in a way that it is causing drama," Haley stated. "We have to move forward. We can’t deal with the drama that’s following him."
"We can’t deal with the baggage," she added about the ex-president.
She also expressed some empathy for Trump, claiming he's been treated unfairly.
"He’s been abused – the way that he has been treated in office and out of office is wrong," the former UN ambassador said. "But the American people need to move forward."
Prior to announcing her candidacy, Haley worked under Trump while he was commander-in-chief, and she remained a loyal supporter of the politician up until the January 6 capitol insurrection.
"We need to acknowledge he let us down," Haley said, condemning the 76-year-old weeks after the horrifying incident. "He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again."
In the months following her statement, Haley insisted she would not run against Trump in 2024, however, she's clearly changed her mind.
Some of the "baggage" Haley referred to in her interview includes the father-of-five’s recent indictment, as Trump was officially fingerprinted and arrested for 34 felony counts related to the $130,000 hush money payment he made to Stormy Daniels in 2016.
The 45th president pleaded "not guilty" in regards to the charges presented on April 4. They could result in a maximum sentence of 136 years behind bars, though Trump will likely get a significantly smaller sentence, if any at all.
Before the arraignment, he uploaded a message to Truth Social, saying, "Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America."
