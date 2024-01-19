Nikki Haley Says Donald Trump's Criminal Cases Must 'Play Out' Before She Would Consider Pardoning Him

During a CNN town hall in Henniker, N.H., Jake Tapper asked Haley if she would preemptively pardon Trump without waiting for a conviction, similar to what Gerald Ford did for Richard Nixon.

Haley, who would have the power to pardon Trump only for federal offenses, responded by saying, "No. I think everything needs to play out."

"I think it's important that that happens, and I honestly think President Trump would want that to happen. If he wants to defend himself and prove that he has been treated, you know, the wrong way or whether it's political, I think he would want to fight for that," she explained. "You know, you only want to talk about a pardon after someone has been convicted, so I would assume that we'd let that play out, and I would think he would want that to play out."