'We Need to Get Angry': Sarah Palin Encourages Trump Supporters to 'Rise Up' Against the Government Before We're 'in Civil War'

As Boiling admitted to disagreeing with the government and their decision to hold the former president responsible for his actions, Palin seemed to agree, encouraging others "rise up" and take a stance.

"We’ve talked about the two-tiered justice system, but when you see it happening, when you see the former president being fingerprinted, having to show up, turn himself in, you see the mug shots of the other, I don’t know, seven or eight who’ve turned himself in already… Do you have concern for the country, as I do?" the TV journalist asked Palin during Eric Bolling The Balance.