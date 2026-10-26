Nina Dobrev Shows Off Her Backside in Skimpy Blue Bikini as She Enjoys Picturesque Fall Foliage: Photo

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Nina Dobrev flaunted her butt in a jaw-dropping bikini photo. The actress, 37, showed off her figure in an October 26 Instagram post in which she appeared to be fully enjoying the autumn season despite her seemingly weather-inappropriate attire. In the mouth-watering snap, Dobrev stepped into the fall foliage with a towel in hand while sporting the navy floral two-piece, which perfectly accentuated her rear end.

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Source: @NINA/INSTAGRAM Nina Dobrev posted a fall-inspired photo dump.

"Spooky & sweater season," she captioned the post, which also featured several more seasonal images. In some shots, the Vampire Diaries star bundled up in a beanie and enjoyed a warm breakfast. In others, she captured jack-o'-lanterns, corn mazes and bright autumn colors springing up in nature. She even posed for selfies as she rode around in the passenger seat for a picturesque drive through New York's Catskill Mountains.

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'So Radiant'

Source: @NINA/INSTAGRAM Nina Dobrev's fans chimed in to gush over her Instagram photos.

Fans quickly chimed in to gush over the peak into Dobrev's life, especially her stunning figure buried beneath the picturesque autumn snaps. "You look so radiant. Autumn looks so good on you!!," one person gushed. "You look so amazing and beautiful!!!," another wrote, as a third added, "I love you, beautiful." "She’s such a vibe! Wish I could be her bestie," a fan chimed in. "This might be the most fall-coded post I’ve ever seen," yet another said.

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Is Nina Dobrev Single?

Source: MEGA, @DOUGIEJOSEPH/INSTAGRAM Nina Dobrev has been linked to Australian model Dougie Joseph.

Dobrev is bouncing back more than a year after breaking off her engagement with Olympic snowboarder Shaun White. Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the actress seems to have moved on from the five-year relationship with Australian model Dougie Joseph. The pair first sparked dating rumors in June 2026 when DeuxMoi published a fan-submitted photo of the two strolling in New York City. Neither has confirmed their alleged romance, however, they have been spotted together multiple times since then, enjoying numerous cozy dates and outings.

Source: MEGA Nina Dobrev broke off her relationship Shaun White one year ago.