Nina Dobrev Teases Naked Body in Racy Bubble Bath Photo While Aboard Luxury European Train

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Nina Dobrev bared it all in sultry bubble bath photos. The actress, 37, teased her naked body as she got clean aboard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in Europe. In an Instagram Story shared on Tuesday, April 21, Dobrev leaned up against a window from the bath, her body submerged in water, as the trees outdoors whizzed by her.

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Source: @nina/Instagram Nina Dobrev is vacationing in Europe.

In another snapshot from the bath, the TV star extended her legs and laid back for a relaxing experience. When she wasn’t bathing, Dobrev cuddled up in a robe and journaled in a notebook as she lounged in what appeared to be a library room. At night, she donned a black-and-white halter gown while laughing alongside friends. “The train does not wait for anyone. Neither does time…@vsoetrain 📸 @jr,” she captioned a photo dump from the luxury train. Her former Vampire Diaries costar Kayla Ewell commented, “You’re never coming home are you? ❤️😍.”

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Source: @nina/Instagram Nina Dobrev recently took a trip to Italy.

Just two days prior, Dobrev gave fans a glimpse into her lavish Italian vacation. She indulged in a plate of pasta with tomato sauce, sipped an Aperol Spritz and took a gondola ride. The star looked chic in a beige trench coat and black sunglasses, with her hair swept into a high ponytail. “This moment has been a long time coming 🇮🇹,” she wrote. Ashley Park commented, “Oh Italy looks good on youuuu 😍🥰,” while Isla Fisher added, “You cutie I can't 😍.” One influencer joked, “Elena is crying at home, while Katherine is enjoying herself. 😂,” in reference to Dobrev’s dual Vampire Diaries personas.

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Nina Dobrev Doesn't Care About 'Dressing' Her 'Age'

Source: @nina/Instagram Nina Dobrev isn't shy about switching up her style.

The Degrassi alum is no stranger to a sultry snap and isn’t ashamed of dressing provocatively. “Honestly? ‘Dressing your age’ doesn’t mean anything to me. I feel like you should dress how you feel and however you want to express yourself — and that can change from day to day,” she told Elle in March. “If you’re feeling spicy and you want to wear something a little sexier that some people might deem not fully age-appropriate, live your life. If you feel good in your skin, go for it. Clothing is such a fun way to play with your personality and your vibe. Especially lately, as I get older, I’m more comfortable in my body than I was when I was younger — which is ironic, because I definitely should have taken more risks back then!”

Nina Dobrev Split From Shaun White Last Year

Source: MEGA Nina Dobrev and Shaun White dated for five years.