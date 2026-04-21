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Nina Dobrev Teases Naked Body in Racy Bubble Bath Photo While Aboard Luxury European Train

Photo of Nina Dobrev
Source: @nina/Instagram;mega

Single Nina Dobrev stripped down for a unique bathtub experience.

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April 21 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Nina Dobrev bared it all in sultry bubble bath photos.

The actress, 37, teased her naked body as she got clean aboard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in Europe.

In an Instagram Story shared on Tuesday, April 21, Dobrev leaned up against a window from the bath, her body submerged in water, as the trees outdoors whizzed by her.

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Image of Nina Dobrev is vacationing in Europe.
Source: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev is vacationing in Europe.

In another snapshot from the bath, the TV star extended her legs and laid back for a relaxing experience.

When she wasn’t bathing, Dobrev cuddled up in a robe and journaled in a notebook as she lounged in what appeared to be a library room. At night, she donned a black-and-white halter gown while laughing alongside friends.

“The train does not wait for anyone. Neither does time…@vsoetrain 📸 @jr,” she captioned a photo dump from the luxury train.

Her former Vampire Diaries costar Kayla Ewell commented, “You’re never coming home are you? ❤️😍.”

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Image of Nina Dobrev recently took a trip to Italy.
Source: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev recently took a trip to Italy.

Just two days prior, Dobrev gave fans a glimpse into her lavish Italian vacation. She indulged in a plate of pasta with tomato sauce, sipped an Aperol Spritz and took a gondola ride. The star looked chic in a beige trench coat and black sunglasses, with her hair swept into a high ponytail.

“This moment has been a long time coming 🇮🇹,” she wrote.

Ashley Park commented, “Oh Italy looks good on youuuu 😍🥰,” while Isla Fisher added, “You cutie I can't 😍.”

One influencer joked, “Elena is crying at home, while Katherine is enjoying herself. 😂,” in reference to Dobrev’s dual Vampire Diaries personas.

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Nina Dobrev Doesn't Care About 'Dressing' Her 'Age'

Image of Nina Dobrev isn't shy about switching up her style.
Source: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev isn't shy about switching up her style.

The Degrassi alum is no stranger to a sultry snap and isn’t ashamed of dressing provocatively.

“Honestly? ‘Dressing your age’ doesn’t mean anything to me. I feel like you should dress how you feel and however you want to express yourself — and that can change from day to day,” she told Elle in March. “If you’re feeling spicy and you want to wear something a little sexier that some people might deem not fully age-appropriate, live your life. If you feel good in your skin, go for it. Clothing is such a fun way to play with your personality and your vibe. Especially lately, as I get older, I’m more comfortable in my body than I was when I was younger — which is ironic, because I definitely should have taken more risks back then!”

Nina Dobrev Split From Shaun White Last Year

Image of Nina Dobrev and Shaun White dated for five years.
Source: MEGA

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White dated for five years.

Dobrev’s latest streak of racy vacation snaps comes seven months after she split from fiancé Shaun White. The duo called it quits last September following five years of dating.

"She is devastated," a source revealed. "There was one reason: She wanted a family and wanted to get married — and he didn't."

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