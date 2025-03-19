Noah Cyrus Spills About Personal 'Family Dynamics' and Drama Inspiring Her New Song 'Don't Put It All on Me'

“I have always been the observer in our family, and Braison [Cyrus] wrote about how I tend to carry the weight of that on my shoulders,” Noah, 25, said in a statement to Stereogum about her brother, 30, co-writing the single. “He has always pointed out that within our family dynamic, I tend to carry a lot of the weight on my shoulders.”

“I want my music to offer fans a sense of comforting, peaceful nostalgia. That’s something that I feel so heavily when I listen to music,” Noah explained in her statement. “We all want to connect with our past while also being aware of the present moment. Music does that for me, and this new collection of songs was made with that in mind. I want to evoke that feeling of a comforting friend that a song can be — and allow us all to heal.”