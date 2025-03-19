Noah Cyrus Spills About Personal 'Family Dynamics' and Drama Inspiring Her New Song 'Don't Put It All on Me'
Noah Cyrus has taken inspiration from her own familial experiences when she wrote her new song Don’t Put It All on Me.
The track, which released on Wednesday, March 19, reflects her emotions and experiences, notably being entangled in family issues and feeling overwhelmed by responsibilities.
“I have always been the observer in our family, and Braison [Cyrus] wrote about how I tend to carry the weight of that on my shoulders,” Noah, 25, said in a statement to Stereogum about her brother, 30, co-writing the single. “He has always pointed out that within our family dynamic, I tend to carry a lot of the weight on my shoulders.”
“I want my music to offer fans a sense of comforting, peaceful nostalgia. That’s something that I feel so heavily when I listen to music,” Noah explained in her statement. “We all want to connect with our past while also being aware of the present moment. Music does that for me, and this new collection of songs was made with that in mind. I want to evoke that feeling of a comforting friend that a song can be — and allow us all to heal.”
“I can’t look away when I’m watching you move in slow motion / All waves with no ocean / I’m swallowed by the sea,” Noah sings in the new song. “You couldn’t be honest with me, but I know you tried to / But beauty will blind you / Don’t put it all on me.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The track’s release comes after Noah’s oldest brother, Trace Cyrus, called out Billy Ray Cyrus for his messy performance at President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January.
"Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away,” Trace wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her. That’s your baby girl. She deserves better."
Noah and Braison are the two youngest members of the Cyrus family. Exes Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus also share daughters Brandi, 37, and Miley, 32, and son Trace, 36.
Billy Ray and Tish divorced in 2022 shortly before she moved on with now-husband Dominic Purcell. Tish’s new romance allegedly sparked a rift with Noah after reports came out about Noah allegedly "seeing" Dominic for months before Tish began her relationship with the 55-year-old.
According to sources, Noah and Tish have slowly started to mend things.
"She just wants to focus on her life and move forward," an insider told US Weekly. "It’s been over a year ago at this point, and Noah has definitely moved on and she’s over it. At the end of the day, Tish will always be her mom and she doesn’t want to hold any resentment towards her."
Miley is also reportedly not on speaking terms with Billy Ray.