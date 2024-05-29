Tish Cyrus and Daughter Noah's 'Relationship Is Still Very Strained' Amid Mom's Marriage to Dominic Purcell
Baby steps! Tish Cyrus, 57, and her daughter Noah aren't necessarily in the best place, however, it seems slight progress has been made between the duo.
The 24-year-old reportedly became estranged from her mother after Tish started dating, and later marrying, Dominic Purcell, who supposedly was "seeing" Noah romantically before hitting it off with the mom-of-five.
While the rift in the mother-daughter duo's bond caused the youngest Cyrus kid to miss out on her mom and Dominic's August 2023 wedding, a source now provided a positive update in their healing journey.
"Noah and Tish'a relationship is still very strained, but things are improving," the insider recently spilled to a news publication, noting things looked up after "Noah texted Tish for her birthday on May 13 and Tish was happy to hear from her."
The confidante continued: "This whole drama has been upsetting for Tish and she has reached out to close friends for advice on how to fix things."
Noah's Mother's Day post came as quite the surprise after months of reported tension between the mother-daughter duo.
On Sunday, May 12, the "July" singer simply uploaded a throwback photo of Tish wearing a sun hat while standing in a field of tall grass as she held onto baby Noah.
One day later, Noah followed up with another dated snap of Tish holding cupcakes topped with lit birthday candles, as she smiled next to her youngest daughter.
"Happy birthday mom," she captioned the upload.
The special shout-out for her mother seemed to signal a possible truce between the two after a source close to the family shockingly revealed the reason behind their rumored drama, as OK! previously reported.
"Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," the insider confessed. "The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]. Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."
The feud is also apparently why "Tish didn't invite Noah to her wedding," as "she thought it would cause a scene and drama."
While Noah was allegedly hurt by her mom's actions, she also was reportedly upset by Tish's divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus as a whole, as the "All Falls Down" vocalist has a soft spot for her father and didn't take her parents split after nearly 30 years together too well.
"Noah is very loyal to Billy Ray," the source confirmed. "She and Billy Ray have always had a really close relationship."
