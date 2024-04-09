'Who Gives a F----': Noah Cyrus Unbothered by Haters After 'Liking' Her Sister Miley's Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth's Gym Thirst Trap
Noah Cyrus doesn't seem to really care what the haters think — or how she's fueling her family's ongoing drama.
In a since-deleted post, the 24-year-old clapped back at trolls in an attempt to defend herself after she was put on blast for "liking" her sister Miley's ex-husband Liam Hemsworth's drool-worthy gym selfie.
"There’s no greater joy than seeing y’all get s0000000 angry over the dumbest s--- it’s so entertaining and funny," the "July" singer wrote via her Instagram Story, however, she later took it down.
Noah declared: "Who gives a f---."
The youngest Cyrus child's attempt at shutting down critics comes just a few days after she was completely ripped to shreds by social media users, who felt it was wrong of Noah to engage with her former brother-in-law's content considering he knowingly broke her older sister's heart following the A-lister's finalization of their divorce in 2020.
While the "Flowers" hitmaker and Liam were only married for less than two years, the pair made their debut as a couple way back in 2010.
Online trolls deemed Noah "messy" for double tapping on Liam's thirst trap, with some calling out the recent headline-making revelation that the 24-year-old reportedly use to "see" her now-stepfather Dominic Purcell before he started a relationship with, and later married, her mother, Tish.
"I’m sorry wasn’t the last rumor that she dated her mom’s new husband and that’s how he met Tish? And now she’s liking Miley’s ex-husband’s thirst trap? C’mon Noah…" a critic mentioned, as another stated: "Her mum is married to her weird ex-boyfriend. It's all weird."
The alleged love triangle between Noah, her mom, 56, and Dominic, 54, wedged quite the rift between the famous family members — with the "All Falls Down" vocalist notably not attending Tish's wedding to the Prison Break star in August 2023.
"Tish didn’t invite Noah to her wedding because she thought it would cause a scene and drama," a source previously claimed.
While a some of the Cyrus children weren't in attendance at Tish's wedding ceremony, which took place at Miley's Malibu mansion, the "Wrecking Ball" performer, her sister Brandi, 36, and brother Trace, 35, were there to support the mom-of-five on her special day.
Instead of seeing their mom say "I do," Noah shared a photo of herself repping her father Billy Ray Cyrus' merch, as she and her brother Braison, 29, ran an errand at their local Walmart.