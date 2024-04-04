Tish Cyrus' Husband Dominic Purcell Shares Telling Message About Not Signing Up for 'Nonsense' Amid Family Drama
Dominic Purcell doesn't seem bothered by the attention surrounding his family.
The Prison Break actor, 54, took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 3, to share a photo of himself alongside a cryptic message as the rumors of an alleged relationship with his wife Tish Cyrus' daughter Noah, 24, before their marriage have run rampant.
"You don’t sign up for nonsense it just follows you. I sit quietly and observe without response nor interest," Purcell penned below the close-up snap of himself.
The Visitors actor, who married the Cyrus matriarch, 56, in August 2023, has kept quiet about the shocking allegation of a prior romance with his stepdaughter. However, Tish recently admitted that her union with her husband has not been perfect.
"I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago. But it is crazy because I am a Taurus and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing I read said, ‘Don’t even do it. It is the absolute worst pairing,'" she told daughter Brandi Cyrus during a recent episode of their "Sorry We're Stoned" podcast.
"I was an only child, I was adopted, so I was coddled a lot. So I kind of have needed that. But that’s just not who he is. He is not emotional,” Tish explained of their opposite dynamics. "And that could be a problem. But you know what, this is where I’ve grown, is like, I just feel like instead now of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations. And instead [of] getting so upset and heated about it, and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion. I’ve never been good at that."
- 'There Are Definitely Issues': Tish Cyrus Admits Her Marriage to Dominic Purcell Has Forced Her 'to Grow' Amid Feud With Daughter Noah
- Miley Cyrus Confronts Mom Tish Over 'Strange' Love Triangle Between the Matriarch, Sister Noah and Dominic Purcell: Report
- Tish Cyrus Didn't Invite Daughter Noah to Her Wedding in Order to Avoid 'Drama': 'She Thought It Would Cause a Scene'
The blonde beauty's recent admission comes amid the shocking revelation about Noah and Dominic's alleged past. "Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," an insider shockingly claimed in February of what tore Tish and the "July" singer, who was not present at her mother's wedding, apart.
"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]," the source alleged. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Per people in the family's inner circle, Tish's 2022 split from Billy Ray Cyrus also played a factor in their intense rift. "Noah is very loyal to Billy Ray,” the source revealed.
"The family dynamics haven’t been the same since the divorce, and now that Tish and Billy Ray are with other people, there’s even more division among them all," a separate insider claimed.