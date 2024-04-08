Brandi Cyrus Declares 'Family Is What Matters' at 2024 CMT Music Awards Amid Drama: 'Those Relationships Are Important'
Sending a message? Brandi Cyrus attended the 2024 CMT Music Awards and spoke about how her inner circle means so much amid her family's drama.
"At the end of the day, your family's what you have and your family is what matters," Brandi shared, "and those relationships are more important than anything to us," the DJ said during an interview with E! News on Sunday, April 7.
Elsewhere in the interview, the blonde babe, 36, also praised her mom, Tish Cyrus.
"My mom is in this era of really being unapologetic about who she is and what she's about," she gushed about the matriarch. "And I love that for her. She has been so supportive of all of us. She's really the backbone of the family."
Brandi continued, "She co-manages Miley [Cyrus] and Noah [Cyrus], and for her to be in the limelight a little bit and for people to see the star that is Tish Cyrus makes me happy."
As OK! previously reported, the Cyrus family has made headlines lately, as Noah was not seen at her mom's wedding to Dominic Purcell in August 2023. It was later revealed that Noah, 24, had apparently been seeing Dominic, 54, before things got serious with Tish, 56.
"Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up," the source said. "Tish knew he had been seeing Noah."
"Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married,” added the insider.
One of the reasons Noah avoided her mom's nuptials was due to the alleged tension between her and her mom.
"It's also been an adjustment for Noah in general for her parents to be divorced," the source spilled, referencing Tish’s 2022 divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. "Tish didn’t invite Noah to her wedding because she thought it would cause a scene and drama."
“Noah is very loyal to Billy Ray,” another insider dished. “She and Billy Ray have always had a really close relationship.”
- 'Not Cool': Noah Cyrus Receives Backlash for 'Liking' Liam Hemsworth's Thirst Trap Amid Family Feud
- Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell Went to Couples Therapy After Noah Cyrus Drama 'Pushed Them Away From One Another': Report
- Tish Cyrus' Husband Dominic Purcell Shares Telling Message About Not Signing Up for 'Nonsense' Amid Family Drama
To add fuel to the fire, Tish admitted her marriage is far from perfect.
“These are definitely issues. But issues also, because I love him, that I’m dealing with," she admitted. However, she noted that being in her marriage has forced her to "really grow."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Noah then made headlines when she was caught "liking" — then "unliking" — Miley's ex-husband's Liam Hemsworth's thirst trap.
“I’m sorry wasn’t the last rumor that she dated her mom’s new husband and that’s how he met Tish? And now she’s liking Miley’s ex-husband’s thirst trap? C’mon Noah…” one user wrote, while another said, “Her mum is married to her weird ex-boyfriend. It's all weird."