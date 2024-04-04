OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tish Cyrus
OK LogoNEWS

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell Went to Couples Therapy After Noah Cyrus Drama 'Pushed Them Away From One Another': Report

ok split taylor
Source: @tishcyruspurcell/Instagram/MEGA
By:

Apr. 4 2024, Updated 4:19 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Tish Cyrus and husband of eight months Dominic Purcell seem to have hit a rough patch.

According to an insider, the pair have been “working on communication and sought therapy together” after shocking reports claimed the Prison Break star had a relationship with the 56-year-old’s daughter Noah Cyrus prior to their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement
tish cyrus
Source: MEGA

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell tied the knot in August 2023.

“It pushed them away from one another [and it’s] going to take time to heal,” a second source said of how the drama has affected the couple’s romance.

As OK! previously reported, Tish recently discussed the issues in their marriage on her and daughter Brandi Cyrus' podcast "Sorry We're Stoned."

Article continues below advertisement

“I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago,” she explained. “But it is crazy because I am a Taurus and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing I read said, ‘Don’t even do it. It is the absolute worst pairing.’”

“I was an only child, I was adopted, so I was coddled a lot. So I kind of have needed that. But that’s just not who he is. He is not emotional,” Tish added. “And that could be a problem. But you know what, this is where I’ve grown, is like, I just feel like instead now of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations. And instead [of] getting so upset and heated about it, and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion. I’ve never been good at that.”

Article continues below advertisement
noah cyrus
Source: MEGA

Reports recently revealed Noah Cyrus was seeing Dominic Purcell before her mother.

Article continues below advertisement

The mother-of-five, who married Dominic in August 2023, admitted she "takes things personally" in their relationship, while Dominic is "very blunt" and "not warm and fuzzy."

“These are definitely issues. But issues also, because I love him, that I’m dealing with," she confessed.

Article continues below advertisement

Tish’s admissions come just about a month after reports exposed Noah and Dominic’s alleged romance.

“Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on,” an insider told People at the time. “They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up.”

Article continues below advertisement
tish miley
Source: @tishcyruspurcell/Instagram

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell first spoke on Instagram.

MORE ON:
Tish Cyrus
Article continues below advertisement

Another source said, "Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him."

They added how Tish was supposedly "aware" of Noah and Dominic's fling, but she still decided to proceed anyway.

Article continues below advertisement

"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]," the insider continued. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."

One more source dished on how the problems between Noah and Tish have caused tension within the famous brood.

Article continues below advertisement
noah billy
Source: MEGA

Dominic Purcell is 30 years older than Noah Cyrus.

Article continues below advertisement

The 24-year-old supposedly “refuses to communicate” with older sister Miley, 31, about the ordeal.

“Miley is devastated her family’s been torn apart,” the insider shared, noting the “Wrecking Ball” artist “believes [the family rift is] beyond repair at this time.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Apparently, Tish, 56, “is not open to any reconciliation” with Noah.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.