Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell Went to Couples Therapy After Noah Cyrus Drama 'Pushed Them Away From One Another': Report
Tish Cyrus and husband of eight months Dominic Purcell seem to have hit a rough patch.
According to an insider, the pair have been “working on communication and sought therapy together” after shocking reports claimed the Prison Break star had a relationship with the 56-year-old’s daughter Noah Cyrus prior to their marriage.
“It pushed them away from one another [and it’s] going to take time to heal,” a second source said of how the drama has affected the couple’s romance.
As OK! previously reported, Tish recently discussed the issues in their marriage on her and daughter Brandi Cyrus' podcast "Sorry We're Stoned."
“I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago,” she explained. “But it is crazy because I am a Taurus and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing I read said, ‘Don’t even do it. It is the absolute worst pairing.’”
“I was an only child, I was adopted, so I was coddled a lot. So I kind of have needed that. But that’s just not who he is. He is not emotional,” Tish added. “And that could be a problem. But you know what, this is where I’ve grown, is like, I just feel like instead now of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations. And instead [of] getting so upset and heated about it, and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion. I’ve never been good at that.”
The mother-of-five, who married Dominic in August 2023, admitted she "takes things personally" in their relationship, while Dominic is "very blunt" and "not warm and fuzzy."
“These are definitely issues. But issues also, because I love him, that I’m dealing with," she confessed.
Tish’s admissions come just about a month after reports exposed Noah and Dominic’s alleged romance.
“Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on,” an insider told People at the time. “They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up.”
Another source said, "Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him."
They added how Tish was supposedly "aware" of Noah and Dominic's fling, but she still decided to proceed anyway.
"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]," the insider continued. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."
One more source dished on how the problems between Noah and Tish have caused tension within the famous brood.
The 24-year-old supposedly “refuses to communicate” with older sister Miley, 31, about the ordeal.
“Miley is devastated her family’s been torn apart,” the insider shared, noting the “Wrecking Ball” artist “believes [the family rift is] beyond repair at this time.”
Apparently, Tish, 56, “is not open to any reconciliation” with Noah.