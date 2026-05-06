Baseball Player Noah Syndergaard Says He's 'Envious' of Donald Trump's 'Sharpness' in Baffling Interview 

Article continues below advertisement

During an appearance on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle, former MLB pitcher Noah Syndergaard inexplicably praised President Donald Trump's "mental energy" and "sharpness" at age 79. Syndergaard, 33, who was visiting the White House for an event celebrating the return of the Presidential Physical Fitness Award, expressed his support for Trump and criticized the negativity the president receives from the media. "I'm envious of the mental energy that this guy has, the sharpness he has, the comedic nature of everything he says. He's just a joy to be around,” he gushed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Noah Syndergaard gushed over Donald Trump in an interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Noah Syndergaard says he’s envious of Trump’s mental sharpness



“I'm envious of the mental energy that this guy has, the sharpness he has, the comedic nature of everything he says. He is a joy to be around.” pic.twitter.com/QHVlOtRuCR — Acyn (@Acyn) May 6, 2026 Source: @Acyn/X The comment was ridiculed on social media.

The comment was ridiculed on social media, with one posting a series of photos showing the president sleeping through various cabinet meetings, accompanied by the sarcastic caption, “Sharp as a tack.” “Noah is a baseball player who never went to college. Nobody ever confused him for a nuclear scientist,” noted another. “Are you sure about that, Noah? There isn't a trace of Energy nor sharpness within this Orange buffoon,” another wrote, also accompanied by a montage of photos showing the almost-80-year-old POTUS asleep in public.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The baseball player said Donald Trump is 'sharp.'

Article continues below advertisement

Are you sure about that Noah?



There isn't a trace of Energy nor sharpness within this Orange buffoon. pic.twitter.com/IEm76xvgyN — Fozon Capital (@FozonCapital) May 6, 2026 Source: @FozonCapital/X Some people question the president's mental fitness.

When Syndergaard expressed that he was "envious" of Trump’s mental energy and "sharpness," host Laura Ingraham highlighted the contrast between this assessment and the "negativity or the pessimism" often found in mainstream media coverage of Trump. Despite the baller and Fox News hosts’ fawning over him, Trump's mental fitness and energy levels have escalated, with polls suggesting over 50-60 percent of Americans, including some independents, question his mental sharpness.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump typically falls asleep in meetings.

Article continues below advertisement

Sharp as a tack. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/wDvPu6Ns0g — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) May 6, 2026 Source: @lisa_liberal/X Donald Trump recently joked about his workout routine.

A Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll found that nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump lacks the mental sharpness for the presidency. At the same time, a YouGov survey indicates that 63 percent feel his health and age are affecting his job performance. Critics highlight erratic behavior, late-night social media posts and signs of fatigue, while a group of physicians has called for a medical assessment. Amid questions about his fitness, Trump has reinstated a fitness award and joked about his workout routine, saying he works out "one minute a day.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump praised the baseball player.