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Baseball Player Noah Syndergaard Says He's 'Envious' of Donald Trump's 'Sharpness' in Baffling Interview 

split of Donald Trump, Noah Syndergaard.
Source: MEGA

33-year-old baseball player Noah Syndergaard inexplicably gushed over 79-year-old Donald Trump's 'mental energy' and 'sharpness.'

May 6 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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During an appearance on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle, former MLB pitcher Noah Syndergaard inexplicably praised President Donald Trump's "mental energy" and "sharpness" at age 79.

Syndergaard, 33, who was visiting the White House for an event celebrating the return of the Presidential Physical Fitness Award, expressed his support for Trump and criticized the negativity the president receives from the media.

"I'm envious of the mental energy that this guy has, the sharpness he has, the comedic nature of everything he says. He's just a joy to be around,” he gushed.

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image of Noah Syndergaard gushed over Donald Trump in an interview.
Source: MEGA

Noah Syndergaard gushed over Donald Trump in an interview.

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Source: @Acyn/X

The comment was ridiculed on social media.

The comment was ridiculed on social media, with one posting a series of photos showing the president sleeping through various cabinet meetings, accompanied by the sarcastic caption, “Sharp as a tack.”

“Noah is a baseball player who never went to college. Nobody ever confused him for a nuclear scientist,” noted another.

“Are you sure about that, Noah? There isn't a trace of Energy nor sharpness within this Orange buffoon,” another wrote, also accompanied by a montage of photos showing the almost-80-year-old POTUS asleep in public.

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image of The baseball player said Donald Trump is 'sharp.'
Source: MEGA

The baseball player said Donald Trump is 'sharp.'

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Source: @FozonCapital/X

Some people question the president's mental fitness.

When Syndergaard expressed that he was "envious" of Trump’s mental energy and "sharpness," host Laura Ingraham highlighted the contrast between this assessment and the "negativity or the pessimism" often found in mainstream media coverage of Trump.

Despite the baller and Fox News hosts’ fawning over him, Trump's mental fitness and energy levels have escalated, with polls suggesting over 50-60 percent of Americans, including some independents, question his mental sharpness.

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image of Donald Trump typically falls asleep in meetings.
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Donald Trump typically falls asleep in meetings.

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Source: @lisa_liberal/X

Donald Trump recently joked about his workout routine.

A Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll found that nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump lacks the mental sharpness for the presidency. At the same time, a YouGov survey indicates that 63 percent feel his health and age are affecting his job performance.

Critics highlight erratic behavior, late-night social media posts and signs of fatigue, while a group of physicians has called for a medical assessment.

Amid questions about his fitness, Trump has reinstated a fitness award and joked about his workout routine, saying he works out "one minute a day.”

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image of Donald Trump praised the baseball player.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump praised the baseball player.

This vocal support marks a shift from his past public interactions; in 2017, Syndergaard famously mocked a Trump tweet about Time Magazine's "Person of the Year."

During the Tuesday, May 5, White House event, Trump reciprocated the positive sentiment, referring to Syndergaard as "Thor" and remarking that he was "a man that I wouldn’t want to get in a fight with.”

Syndergaard remains out of professional baseball following a brief, unsuccessful comeback attempt with the Chicago White Sox in late 2025.

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