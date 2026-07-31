North West, 13, Cancels Headline Tour Days Before Kick-Off as Fans Remain Concerned for Her Well-Being: 'It Feels So Dark and Weird'

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North West, 13, canceled her first-ever tour with Molly Santana after backlash from fans. North, the eldest daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, was set to embark on the 14-show Kimokawaii Tour beginning in Dallas on August 5. "I was really excited to go on tour with Molly Santana,” North wrote on her Instagram story on July 30. "Sadly, it isn’t happening anymore." "But I have something special for you guys. See ya soon,” she teased, without letting on to any more information.

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'So Dark and Weird'

Source: northwsst/instagram North West's new music career was criticized as 'dark and weird' by fans.

The internet has had a lot to say about North's budding music career. The young teen stepped out with blue hair and hand piercings, in the months before her new EP, N0rth4evr, came out in May. Many have aired their thoughts online, criticizing Kim for her parenting abilities and for allowing her daughter to grow up "too fast." "It just feels so dark and weird," one person wrote. "My childhood was the 90s and 2000s, so maybe that’s it, but I’m not sure." "Why is a child dressing like this?" another asked of North's controversial style. "Your Northie acted like an adult long before she was a teenager," a third told Kim. "North West should focus on being a healthy 13-year-old," a fourth commented. "How naive can her parents be, given the history of most child stars?"

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Source: northwsst/instagram North West, 13, was set to tour with Molly Santana, 21.

Others have already expressed relief at the tour's cancelation, calling it "strange" that North's parents would allow her to go on tour with 21-year-old Molly. "Good. I can't believe they are literally walking around with a child," one social media user posted. "Now imagine if it were a man walking around with her." "13 and already launching a whole tour, the Kardashian-West nepotism is reaching levels the rest of us can't even comprehend," another jeered. "Molly Santana is 21. I wouldn’t go on tour with a 13-year-old," a third pointed out.

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Source: mollysantana/Instragram Molly Santana, 21, apologized for canceling the tour on Instagram.

After the tour disappeared from Ticketmaster and its website was taken down, Molly also uploaded a story explaining the sudden cancelation. "To everyone who bought tickets to the tour, I sincerely apologize," she posted. "I know a lot of you have taken time out of your busy schedules and spent your hard-earned money planning to be there." "Nothing makes me happier than the opportunity to share more amazing memories with you all, and I hope to see you soon," Molly concluded. "You are all so greatly appreciated, and please know that I never take your time or support lightly. I love y'all so much & promise I will make this one up to you." Neither North nor Molly has given a reason for its surprise cancelation.

Has North West Responded to the Backlash?

Source: northwsst/instagram North West released a song addressing her critics.