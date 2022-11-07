North West Mocks Mom Kim Kardashian In Hilarious 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'-Themed Clip

She’s a savage!

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North West, proved that a shady sense of humor runs in her famous family, sharing a hilarious clip poking fun at her reality-maven mother on social media.

On Sunday, November 6, the 9-year-old headed to the joint TikTok account she shares with Kardashian, posting a video of herself dancing and lip-syncing along to some of the SKIMS mogul’s most infamous reality TV moments, an instrumental of “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion playing in the background.