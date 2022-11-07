North West Mocks Mom Kim Kardashian In Hilarious 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'-Themed Clip
She’s a savage!
Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North West, proved that a shady sense of humor runs in her famous family, sharing a hilarious clip poking fun at her reality-maven mother on social media.
On Sunday, November 6, the 9-year-old headed to the joint TikTok account she shares with Kardashian, posting a video of herself dancing and lip-syncing along to some of the SKIMS mogul’s most infamous reality TV moments, an instrumental of “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion playing in the background.
“Hi, I’m Kim Kardashian West,” began the video as North, clad in one of her mom’s signature Balenciaga “caution” tape tops, sunglasses and a wig, appeared to play dress up in a large walk-in closet.
“I'm gonna cry. My diamond earring!” the audio continued, referencing the moment Kardashian lost an expensive stud while swimming in Bora Bora. “You don’t think I feel bad? I feel sad!”
“I hate my sisters. I never want to look at their ugly faces again,” the young star continued to lip sync, before talking along to another one of her mom’s famous lines, “don't be f**king rude!
Yet North’s recent TikTok video, which has since garnered more than 5.2 million views, isn’t the only time the young social media star has flaunted her signature sense of humor.
While out and about during Paris Fashion Week this past summer, North presented paparazzi with a very funny — and very candid — inquiry surrounding their jobs.
"Why do you have to wait for us all the time?" the youngster asked photographers while leaving famed Parisian restaurant Ferdi alongside her mom and a few other pals.
"We love you! Because you're so famous. We love you North!" one paparazzi shouted back as she walked into her family’s black car.
It seems Kardashian found this whole ordeal quite amusing. "Oh Northie," she quipped amid her exit.
