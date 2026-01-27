or
North West Slams Critics Who Hate on Her New Black Teeth Grills: 'Are We Okay?'

image of Kim kardashian and north west, split of north west
Source: @Sayitpop/X/MEGA

North West took to social media to slam haters who aren't fans of her black teeth grills.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 27 2026, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

North West is not letting any critics get her down.

The 12-year-old went on Instagram Live on January 26, where she slammed haters who had something to say about her new black grills.

North West Took to Instagram Live to Slam Her Critics

Source: @Sayitpop/X

North West showed off her black teeth online.

A video from the livestream was later posted to X, showing the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West displaying a row of dark, bedazzled teeth covers along with her blue hair and long nails.

“Why is my teeth black? Are we okay?" the tween said, adding that she “could take them out” whenever she pleases.

Users questioned her Live post, writing on X: "Nails, lashes, weave, how old is she again?"

Another added: "God, that thing is ugly," with someone else penning: "What the h--- is in her mouth??"

North West Also Used to Rock Finger Piercings

image of north west
Source: @Sayitpop/X

The 12-year-old's fashion sense has caught the eye of fans recently.

North first showcased her new accessory on TikTok back in December 2025.

In recent months, she has also been flaunting her finger piercings, which have caused backlash from fans.

Last year, she posted a TikTok where she defended her style choice, saying loud and proud: “This is for everyone that's mad over a finger piercing. Why are you crying? How old are you? Just pull it together."

MORE ON:
North West

Kim Kardashian Opened Up About Letting North Show Off Her Style

image of North west
Source: @Sayitpop/X

North West loves to experience with wild colored hair and bejeweled accessories.

She also commented on the hate in a song with Kanye, 48, that was released recently, titled "Piercing on My Hand (Ye Version)." In the song, she raps: "Piercing on my hand, the other holding bands," and "No friends, just filter, you wouldn’t understand."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 45, appeared on an episode of sister Khloé Kardashian's "Khloe in Wonder Land" podcast earlier this month, where she discussed letting her daughter express herself.

image of Kim kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian opened up about her daughter's style choices.

"I'm just not a judgmental person like that, so I try not to pay attention to it," Kim said. "But, I think that no one knows unless they're in my shoes what I'm dealing with and how we have to manage certain things from the outside world or even close in our life that we have to go through together."

The All's Fair actress went on: "I think like the one misconception that people might have is like, 'Oh, she's trying to be her bestie and lets her get away with a lot.' Like, no, Northy actually has a lot of rules. [That's the] one area I do let her express herself. I love her for that, and she would do it, you know, regardless."

