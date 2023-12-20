OK Magazine
'I Didn't Take Anything': Denise Richards Claims She Only Had 1 Drink Before Her 'Hot Mess' Return to 'RHOBH'

denise richards
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 20 2023, Published 11:13 a.m. ET

Denise Richards set the record straight!

Despite fans thinking she was “on something” during her “hot mess” return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards went on Bethenny Frankel’s “Just B” podcast on Sunday, December 17, to tell her side of the story.

denise richards
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards was bashed for being a 'hot mess' during her return to 'RHOBH.'

“I didn’t take anything — I had a drink before I went,” she stated of the dinner, where she made a series of strange faces and started drama with multiple costars.

“I was nervous seeing the women, that was it,” she explained, adding she only had “half a drink” at the party.

She also revealed she had taken some “regular cold medicine” before meeting up with the RHOBH ladies that night due to a terrible cold.

Despite the get together being a cannabis infused meal, the 52-year-old actress expressed she did not partake, which was pre-planned with the show’s producers.

denise richards
Source: @deniserichards/Instagram

Denise Richards was formerly married to Charlie Sheen.

“I don’t do weed, I don’t do edibles, I don’t do any of that,” she told Frankel. “It doesn’t mix well with my body. I tried weed twice, for the record, and I don’t like it.”

However, she did mention it was possible she was accidentally given the wrong dish.

“I’ve never been like that in my entire life,” she said. “Maybe there was a mix-up in the meal or the water.”

“Progressively during the evening I felt worse and worse,” the actress shared, noting she did not remember a lot of the night.

denise richards
Source: @deniserichards/Instagram

Denise Richards is a mother-of-three.

“It was bizarre,” she stated. “All I know is when I got home, I was like ‘There’s something wrong with me.'”

The Bravo star admitted she has yet to watch the episode out of embarrassment.

denise richards
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards is married to Aaron Phypers.

“I obviously made an a-- out of myself, so I was like ‘Why the h--- am I going to watch myself like that?'” Richards confessed.

On the podcast, Richards even explained to Frankel why she went off on costar Dorit Kemsley for pointing out she was wearing her jacket the wrong way.

Source: OK!

“She does this with everyone — especially me,” the mother-of-three complained to the former The Real Housewives of New York star. “She’ll be like, ‘Your lipstick doesn’t look right. You need some lip gloss. You got mascara. Your hair is out of place.’ That’s why I was like, ‘Stop. I don’t care … Shut the f--- up’ … Like, do you feel like you need to do that to make yourself feel secure?”

“Not once that I’ve seen her has she not said one thing about my appearance,” Richards added. “I didn’t give a s--- that my jacket was upside down, I wanted to get the h--- out of there.”

