'Obsessed' Meghan Markle Accused of 'Continuing to Coast Off Royal Titles' Amid Her and Prince Harry's Rumored Financial Struggles

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Meghan Markle reportedly won't stop using her royal titles even though she stepped down from the monarchy more than six years ago. The claim comes days after her and Prince Harry's rumored financial woes came to light, as sources said they're struggling to maintain their cushy life California.

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Meghan Markle Wants 'Validation' From Others

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle reportedly still uses her royal titles for financial gain.

Royal expert and Sky News broadcaster Samara Gill recently alleged the Duchess of Sussex, 44, is still "obsessed" with The Firm despite no longer being a senior member. "I think she does want the validation, but she also wants to continue to coast off the royal titles," Gill said during a recent appearance on the podcast "Danica Goes Global."

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Meghan Markle Reportedly Uses Her Titles as a 'Cash Grab' Scheme

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is 'obsessed' with The Firm, a royal expert claimed.

"I think that's been one of the most damning and heartbreaking things for the royal family to have to witness — her secretly using some of the titles in letter headings, and then them finding out about it," Gill added. The former actress was previously embroiled in backlash when she sent out gift baskets stuffed with her As Ever products and signed the cards with her royal moniker, "HRH, Duchess of Sussex." "She's obsessed with the Royal Family, and she's obsessed...with the cash grab that she can make off it," Gill said.

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Source: MEGA The Duchess of Sussex previously bashed the institution.

A separate insider recently told RadarOnline.com that the Suits alum wants all the glory that comes with using her titles without the responsibilities. "There is a belief among some people connected to the monarchy that Meghan wants all the glamour, symbolism and commercial power that comes with royal status without accepting the restrictions, obligations and scrutiny attached to royal duty itself," the source divulged. "Meghan repeatedly criticizes the institution publicly while simultaneously monetizing proximity to it privately," they continued. "Critics think she continues using the royal connection because she understands it remains the foundation of her global celebrity and business value." Harry, 41, and Meghan famously blasted the royal family in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they exposed their emotional struggles while living in the United Kingdom.

The Duke and Duchess Sussex Are Allegedly Having Money Problems

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is the 'breadwinner' of her family.