'The Office' Star Rainn Wilson Confronts Hunter Biden Over Failed Meme Coin: 'I Was Very Disappointed'

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Rainn Wilson confronted Hunter Biden during an episode of The Office actor’s “Soul Boom” podcast, expressing disappointment regarding the sudden collapse of Biden's $LAPTOP cryptocurrency project. Biden launched a politically themed meme coin cheekily named "Hunter Biden’s Laptop" (ticker: $LAPTOP) on the Base blockchain network as a speculative digital asset relying on political satire and social media hype. Despite initial trading spikes, the token suffered a severe price collapse due to thin initial liquidity before stabilizing as a high-risk, low-cap asset.

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Source: MEGA Rainn Wilson asked Hunter Biden about his crypto venture crashing and burning.

Wilson criticized the venture as speculative and damaging to everyday investors, while Biden defended the tokenomics and blamed initial liquidity issues for the sharp price drop. “I personally was very disappointed to hear about your crypto venture and $LAPTOP and how it collapsed,” the TV star said. “How did you come to the idea that this was gonna be a great idea, even though it’s crashed and burned across any kind of political or public figure who’s done it?” Wilson then added, “This atmosphere of crypto ventures is grotesque and chaotic, and how do you justify what you did?”

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'I Don't Benefit in Any Way'

Source: MEGA Hunter Biden clarified that he doesn't profit from the crypto venture.

“It hasn’t completely crashed and burned,” protested Biden. “It still exists.” However, admitting Wilson was “right,” 56-year-old Biden added that, unlike the current president's sons, he doesn’t profit from the venture. “The tokenomics of my coin are literally flipped — the reverse of every other celebrity meme coin and thing that’s been out there… I don’t benefit in any way,” adding that he intends to “give away… 20 percent of the entire value of the coin to the community.” Biden added that while he “believe[s] in cryptocurrency and the blockchain,” his main intention in $LAPTOP was to “troll Trump.”

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Source: MEGA Rainn Wilson admitted he was 'disappointed' over the situation.

Wilson balked, saying, “Millions of people think that you just tried to game the system, the same as one of the Trumps, and everyone has lost their wallets.” Meanwhile, the Trumps are raking in the dough from their crypto ventures. According to an August report by consumer advocacy watchdog Public Citizen, retail investors have lost an estimated $4.7 billion across President Donald Trump's assorted cryptocurrency ventures. Meanwhile, formal financial disclosures released in June revealed that Trump and his family earned more than $1.4 billion from their cryptocurrency businesses in 2025 alone.

Source: MEGA The Trump family has reportedly earned more than $1 billion from crypto.