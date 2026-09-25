'The Office' Star Rainn Wilson Confronts Hunter Biden Over Failed Meme Coin: 'I Was Very Disappointed'
Sept. 25 2026, Published 10:37 a.m. ET
Rainn Wilson confronted Hunter Biden during an episode of The Office actor’s “Soul Boom” podcast, expressing disappointment regarding the sudden collapse of Biden's $LAPTOP cryptocurrency project.
Biden launched a politically themed meme coin cheekily named "Hunter Biden’s Laptop" (ticker: $LAPTOP) on the Base blockchain network as a speculative digital asset relying on political satire and social media hype.
Despite initial trading spikes, the token suffered a severe price collapse due to thin initial liquidity before stabilizing as a high-risk, low-cap asset.
Wilson criticized the venture as speculative and damaging to everyday investors, while Biden defended the tokenomics and blamed initial liquidity issues for the sharp price drop.
“I personally was very disappointed to hear about your crypto venture and $LAPTOP and how it collapsed,” the TV star said. “How did you come to the idea that this was gonna be a great idea, even though it’s crashed and burned across any kind of political or public figure who’s done it?”
Wilson then added, “This atmosphere of crypto ventures is grotesque and chaotic, and how do you justify what you did?”
'I Don't Benefit in Any Way'
“It hasn’t completely crashed and burned,” protested Biden. “It still exists.”
However, admitting Wilson was “right,” 56-year-old Biden added that, unlike the current president's sons, he doesn’t profit from the venture.
“The tokenomics of my coin are literally flipped — the reverse of every other celebrity meme coin and thing that’s been out there… I don’t benefit in any way,” adding that he intends to “give away… 20 percent of the entire value of the coin to the community.”
Biden added that while he “believe[s] in cryptocurrency and the blockchain,” his main intention in $LAPTOP was to “troll Trump.”
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Wilson balked, saying, “Millions of people think that you just tried to game the system, the same as one of the Trumps, and everyone has lost their wallets.”
Meanwhile, the Trumps are raking in the dough from their crypto ventures.
According to an August report by consumer advocacy watchdog Public Citizen, retail investors have lost an estimated $4.7 billion across President Donald Trump's assorted cryptocurrency ventures.
Meanwhile, formal financial disclosures released in June revealed that Trump and his family earned more than $1.4 billion from their cryptocurrency businesses in 2025 alone.
"Donald Trump’s grift is degrading the presidency, ripping off consumers and investors, and driving dangerous policy that risks future financial crises,” wrote Public Citizen.
In a statement directly targeting the lack of legislative regulation against the family's tokens, Public Citizen’s financial policy advocate Bartlett Naylor said, "In approving this crypto-enabling bill, Congress surrendered to the onslaught of crypto political spending and legitimized the world’s biggest Ponzi scheme... they also forfeited an opportunity to stop Trump’s massive crypto grift, some of the most heinous and flagrant corruption in American presidential history.”