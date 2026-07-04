Politics Hunter Biden Trolls Donald Trump Over Nobel Peace Prize: 'No President in History Has Ended the Same War So Many Times' Source: MEGA Hunter Biden trolled Donald Trump by mockingly nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize for 'ending 38 wars.' Lesley Abravanel July 4 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Hunter Biden mockingly nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize on X on Thursday, July 2, to troll him over his frequent claims regarding the conflict with Iran. The son of former President Joe Biden sarcastically posted that Donald deserved the honor because "no President in History has ended the same war so many times.” Hunter targeted Donald’s foreign policy rhetoric and obsessive coveting of the elusive Nobel Peace Prize. In his social media post, he highlighted specific details to lampoon the administration. He wrote that Donald had ended the war with Iran "at least 38 times by CNN's count” and sarcastically referred to Donald in North Korean-style as "Our Dear Leader.”

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I am officially nominating Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) for the Nobel Peace Prize.



No President in History has ended the same war so many times.



Our Dear Leader has ended the war with Iran at least 38 times by CNN’s count.



No President has ever done this before.



And he… — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) July 2, 2026 Source: @HunterBiden/X Hunter Biden mocked Donald Trump on X.

He concluded the post with "Thank you for your attention to this matter!", deliberately mimicking Donald’s signature closing line on social media. “I am officially nominating Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) for the Nobel Peace Prize. No President in History has ended the same war so many times. Our Dear Leader has ended the war with Iran at least 38 times by CNN’s count. No President has ever done this before. And he is nowhere near finished ending it. It’s a record worthy of the Nobel committee’s recognition. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” the 56-year-old humorously posted. Donald has repeatedly claimed to have ended, solved, or settled multiple global conflicts, eventually inflating his self-reported total to between eight and 10 wars. However, fact-checkers and foreign policy experts classify these assertions as highly exaggerated. While he has facilitated diplomatic deals or threatened economic penalties to halt escalations, the majority of the conflicts remain unresolved or were never actual wars.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump claims he's ended many wars.

Commenters seized on Hunter’s trolling, with one sarcastically adding, “So let’s see, Trump started Iran war June 2025, again March 1, 2026, then again in May 2026, but he ended the war 7 times, while 14 soldiers killed, 400 injured, maybe 7 Nobel peace prizes.” “He’ll probably take this seriously and thank him for it,” quipped another. “Trump has also ended the war between Antifa Algae and The Reflecting Pond. I VOTED FOR THIS!” said a spoof account known as the Fake MAGA Patriot. “Trump deserves a Nobel Prize for ending the same war every single day,” posted another.

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Source: MEGA Hunter Biden now posts more on X.

The online jab coincides with a broader shift for Hunter, who revived his X account in late May. Since his father left the White House, Hunter has transformed into a highly public social media provocateur, using sharp humor to needle Republicans and discuss his own recovery. The satirical nomination came just days after the bumbling Trump administration and Iran agreed to resume peace talks amidst ongoing, back-and-forth, volatile military tensions and conflicting statements from U.S. officials regarding the potential to resume the war.

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama recently made fun of Donald Trump.