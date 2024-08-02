OK Magazine
Bitter Breakup? Offset 'Likes' Post About Cardi B 'Slapping' Him With Divorce Filing Following Cheating Rumors

Photo of Offset and Cardi B.
Source: MEGA

Offset 'liked' a post about his divorce from Cardi B on Instagram.

By:

Aug. 2 2024, Published 10:38 a.m. ET

It seems like Offset is upset things didn't work out with Cardi B.

Following the news that the “WAP” singer, 31, filed for divorce from the Migos member, 32, on Wednesday, July 31, Offset “liked” an Instagram post about the couple’s split.

offset likes post cardi b slapping divorce filing cheating rumors
Source: MEGA

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset on Wednesday, July 31.

The “Bad and Boujee” rapper — who shares kids Kulture, 6, and Wave, 2, with Cardi, in addition to sons Jordan Cephus, 14, and Kody Cephus, 9, and daughter Kalea Marie Cephus, 9, from previous relationships — double tapped an upload which featured the headline: “Oop! Offset Slapped With Divorce Papers Amid Being Accused of Cheating: ‘This Is Something She Wants to Do.’”

Many people in the comments thought the "like" was a way for Offset to mock the fact he may have been unfaithful during his marriage.

“He might go down as the worst husband in history…” one person penned, while another added, “He really don’t care 😂 He just made her a single mother of 3.”

As OK! previously reported, while the headline claimed the split was due to Offset’s infidelity, a source alleged the rumors are not what ended the duo’s romance.

offset likes post cardi b slapping divorce filing cheating rumors
Source: @theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram

Offset and Cardi B have had a rocky relationship since getting married in 2017.

"They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else," the source indicated. "This is something she wants to do."

"They both have been trying to figure out what their future looks like for a while now," the insider added, noting the divorce was not an "overnight" decision.

"They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]. They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger overtime. It’s become unavoidable," they continued.

Cardi previously filed for divorce from Offset in 2020, however, the lovers then reconciled.

offset likes post cardi b slapping divorce filing cheating rumors
Source: MEGA

Cardi B announced she was pregnant with her third child just hours after news of her and Offset's divorce was announced.

Cardi B
Despite forgiving Offset in the past, the source insisted Cardi is “focused on moving on" this time around.

In addition to the divorce announcement, on Thursday, August 1, Cardi revealed she is pregnant with baby No. 3, however, it is unclear if Offset is the father.

offset likes post cardi b slapping divorce filing cheating rumors
Source: @iamcardib/Instagram

Offset and Cardi B share daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 2.

"With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!" the matriarch penned alongside photos of herself showing off her baby bump in a red gown.

Source: OK!

"I love you so much and cannot wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!" the Grammy winner wrote.

