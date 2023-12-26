OK Magazine
Cardi B and Estranged Husband Offset Reunite Amid Messy Split to Celebrate Christmas With Their Kids

By:

Dec. 26 2023, Published 11:54 a.m. ET

Cardi B and estranged husband Offset put their differences aside to celebrate the holidays as a family.

Both of the stars documented the festivties with plenty of social media videos, showing their daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2, opening up a slew of presents.

Cardi B and Offset tied the knot in 2017.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 31, also gave fans a tour of their house, which was decorated with over-the-top silver and gold decorations. She even revealed that each of the tots had their own Christmas tree: while Kulture's was Hello Kitty-themed, her son's featured Baby Shark ornaments.

On Christmas Day, Offset — who has three other kids from previous relationships — uploaded a video to his Instagram Story that showed his estranged wife playing with their son.

The exes reunited to celebrate the holidays with their two kids.

As OK! reported, Cardi confirmed on December 10 that she and the Migos star split as she commented on rumors that he was hooking up with Chrisean Rock.

"I don't know if you guys have been getting clues from me from my Lives or from my Stories, when I put some certain music or find my unfollowings ... When it comes for today's events and stuff, I don't know if it's — I don't think it's true," she said of the gossip. "I don't care to find out because I have been ."

Cardi B said she's been 'single for a minute now.'

"But I have been afraid to like — not afraid, I just don't know how, like, to tell the world. But I feel like today has been like a sign," the Grammy winner said of revealing their split to the public. "The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I was like, I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now and I just think that's a sign."

"I wanna start 2024 fresh, open," the New York native declared. "I don't know, I'm curious for a new life, for a new beginning. Yeah, I'm excited."

It was just a few days earlier that the "WAP" singer hinted at a split, as she unfollowed Offset on Instagram and said she was "getting rid of dead weight" going into the new year.

In another post, she wrote, "You know when you just out grow relationships ... I’m tired of protecting peoples [sic] feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST."

Offset has five kids in total.

Offset unfollowed his estranged spouse on Instagram as well but insisted he never had a romantic relationship with Rock.

Regardless, Cardi was clearly hurt by some of his past actions, as she attacked him in a few since-deleted social media posts.

"@OffsetYRN you a b---- a-- n---- …and trust me imma f----- take it there !" she stated. "Mother------ will try you when you at ya lowest and your most vulnerable time.. you out here feeling yourself but trust me the tables turn."

