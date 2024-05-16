Cardi B Comments on Status of Her and Offset's Rocky Marriage, Admits She Puts Their Relationship 'Last'
Cardi B and estranged husband Offset are trying to face the music when it comes to their rocky relationship.
Though the mother-of-two referred to herself as "single" in December 2023, she and the rapper have since been seen out together holding hands — but Cardi seemed unsure of their future together.
"We have our own bad stuff. We're from two different worlds. Sometimes I cannot be… not that I cannot be a wife. It’s just like, my career takes my life. You know what I’m saying?" she shared in a new interview. "My career comes first, then my kids come second. And then sometimes I don’t realize that I'm putting so many things before my relationship."
"My kids come before anything," the Grammy winner, 31, clarified. "I sometimes feel like I do probably put my relationship last."
When it comes to why they are always trying to work things out, the star replied, "We think it through, because we do love each other. It's not even about love."
"We’re best friends," Cardi continued. "And it's like, 'OK. Well, there was a time that I didn’t have a best friend, or I didn’t have a support system.' It's not even about 'How do you leave a partner?' How do you stop talking to your best friend?"
"We’re all right now," she insisted when asked about the current status of their marriage.
"The part I love is that we really like each other, like a support system," she raved over her spouse, 32. "When I met Offset, he was super rich and I just got my f----- first $200,000 in the bank. He never made me feel like I was little to him. He actually always used to tell me, ‘You a f------ superstar, watch.'"
The pair has endured more than one breakup since marrying in 2017, as in 2020, she filed for divorce — however, they reunited one month later.
It was less than six months ago that Cardi once again claimed they were over, and she unfollowed the Migos star on Instagram.
The social media move came as rumors swirled that Offset was hooking up with Chrisean Rock, prompting Cardi to explain she wasn't sure if the gossip was true, but she clarified she didn't care if they were because she's "been single for a minute now."
"But I have been afraid to like — not afraid, I just don't know how, like, to tell the world. But I feel like today has been like a sign," the NYC native told her fans on an Instagram Live.
"The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I was like, I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now and I just think that's a sign," she added. "I wanna start 2024 fresh, open. I don't know, I'm curious for a new life, for a new beginning. Yeah, I'm excited."
Rolling Stone interviewed Cardi.