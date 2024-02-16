Cardi B and Offset Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner Date
Romance was in the air for Cardi B and Offset.
The former couple — who called it quits several months ago — was seen arriving together at Carbone in Miami on Wednesday night, February 14. The "Bodak Yellow" artist went into the restaurant first while Offset followed her a few minutes later after mingling with fans.
The pair later left the upscale eatery in the same vehicle some time after midnight.
This isn't the first time Cardi B and the Migos rapper — who share daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2 — have sparked rumors of reconciliation. As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-two set the record straight on their relationship when she was seen dancing with him at a club on New Year's Eve.
"I want to be clear to you guys because you guys are making your assumptions and I just wanted you to hear it from the horse's mouth," she said at the time. "Was I clubbing with my baby father yesterday? Yes. Did I got d----- down yesterday? Absolutely, baby."
"I feel at the point of where we at in our relationship — we’ve been together for seven years, we’ve been married for seven years — I don’t consider that we’re back together," she continued. "The answer to getting back together is not a good night at the club and f------ the night long."
"We need to work on our s---, we need to work on our communication," Cardi B noted. "There’s things that he needs to work on, there’s things that I need to work on."
The "I Like It" artist also spent Christmas with her 32-year-old ex and their children. Both parents even took to social media to share sweet snapshots and videos of the holiday festivities.
As OK! previously reported, Cardi B confirmed her separation from her husband of seven years on December 10, 2023.
"I don't know if you guys have been getting clues from me from my Lives or from my Stories, when I put some certain music or find my unfollowings," Cardi B said at the time. "I have been single for a minute now."
"But I have been afraid to like — not afraid, I just don't know how, like, to tell the world. But I feel like today has been like a sign," she continued. "The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I was like, I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now and I just think that's a sign."
TMZ reported the photos of Cardi B and Offset at dinner.