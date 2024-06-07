According to the file, the murderer was believed to have worn a rare type of shoe on the night of the crime, leading the FBI to scrutinize the soles of two different models of the Bruno Magli footwear sold in the United States at that time.

This intensive analysis included cross-referencing shoeprints and comparing them to those found at the murder site.

Furthermore, the FBI compiled a comprehensive list of all Bruno Magli stores in the United States, indicating the extent to which they went to gather evidence.

Ultimately, the FBI testified that O.J.'s shoe size matched the shoeprint found at the crime scene, a crucial piece of evidence that many believed pointed to his involvement in the murder.