O.J. Simpson's FBI File Revealed, Shows Extensive Analysis of Shoeprint Found in 1994 Murder Case
Newly released FBI files on O.J. Simpson shed light on the detailed investigation conducted in the infamous 1994 murder case of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.
The documents, which were made public on Friday, June 7, contain numerous records related to the murder, where O.J. was the prime suspect but acquitted.
One of the key findings in the FBI file was the meticulous examination of a shoeprint found at the murder scene.
Federal agents delved deep into analyzing the shoeprint, which was linked to a Bruno Magli shoe. The agents even went as far as flying to Italy to study replica shoes.
According to the file, the murderer was believed to have worn a rare type of shoe on the night of the crime, leading the FBI to scrutinize the soles of two different models of the Bruno Magli footwear sold in the United States at that time.
This intensive analysis included cross-referencing shoeprints and comparing them to those found at the murder site.
Furthermore, the FBI compiled a comprehensive list of all Bruno Magli stores in the United States, indicating the extent to which they went to gather evidence.
Ultimately, the FBI testified that O.J.'s shoe size matched the shoeprint found at the crime scene, a crucial piece of evidence that many believed pointed to his involvement in the murder.
Despite the compelling forensic analysis presented by the FBI, the jury ultimately acquitted O.J. of the murders.
The release of these documents provides a detailed look at the investigative efforts that were undertaken in this high-profile case, offering valuable insights into the legal proceedings and the challenges of forensic analysis in criminal investigations.
The controversial figure was later convicted of leading five men, including two armed individuals, in a 2007 confrontation with two sports collectibles dealers in a Las Vegas casino hotel.
As OK! previously reported, the former athlete died from prostate cancer on Friday, April 10, at 76 years old after spending several months in hospice.
Prior to his death, rumors swirled O.J. had prostate cancer, but he never confirmed the news.
“Hey X world, hospice? Hospice? You’re talking about hospice?” Simpson said while laughing in a social media video, which he posted in February. “I don’t know who put that out there.”
The star looked frail as he used a cane during his last public appearance before he died.
TMZ provided quotes and sources used in this article.