O.J. Simpson 'Was Getting Better' Before Sudden Death, Friend Claims
Those close to O.J. Simpson didn’t realize how bad the former NFL star’s health was before his death.
According to the controversial NFL alum’s longtime pal Bruce Fromong, Simpson’s condition took a turn for the worst about week and a half before he died from cancer, which made him cancel a pre-scheduled event.
On Saturday, April 13, Fromong explained that Simpson — who was accused of murdering his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1995 — was hired to do a signing for the PSA-JSA memorabilia company owner but bailed due to his illness.
“Nah … just give me a little bit of time,” Simpson apparently said to Fromong about the cancelation. “Let me get to feeling better.”
“That meant he was really not feeling well,” he shared of the late star, who passed away from cancer on Wednesday, April 10.
The memorabilia dealer noted he thought Simpson had simply come down with “a cold or flu.”
“We thought he was getting better, and he was not,” the pal expressed.
Fromong added that he also believed Simpson “looked fine” when he last saw him at the Aliante Golf Club a few months ago, making his sudden death a huge shock.
As OK! previously reported, Simpson’s brood shared a message on Thursday, April 11, announcing the celeb died at age 76.
"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. —The Simpson Family," the message shared to X read.
Simpson is survived by his four children Jason, 53, Arnelle, 55, Sydney, 38 and Justin, 35.
While the news of Simpson’s death was devastating to his friends and family, The View hosts noted how they hoped his passing has helped give the clans of his alleged victims closure.
"To me, when someone like this passes, really my only thought is I hope that it gives some peace to the family of the victims,” Alyssa Farah Griffin stated.
Co-host Sunny Hostin added, "For me, the tragedy was the injustice — in my opinion. The criminal trial [and] the fact that he was not found guilty, but he was found liable later, civilly."
"They did win the civil suit after the fact because I agree, I think it was a miscarriage of justice, but that doesn't make up for it, so I hope it helps them to find some peace," Griffin continued.
