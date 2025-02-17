Dixie D'Amelio Stuns in Tiny Bathing Suit During Getaway to Australia: Hot Photos
Dixie D’Amelio is turning up the heat Down Under!
The 23-year-old singer flaunted her beachside style in a series of sizzling Instagram Story snaps from her Australian getaway, rocking a variety of micro bikinis in each shot.
In one pic, D’Amelio stunned in a yellow G-string bikini with blue floral prints, keeping things casual by layering it with denim jorts featuring floral appliqués. She styled her hair in two sleek braids, accessorizing with a yellow chain necklace, matching bracelet and a multicolored manicure.
Another jaw-dropping clip showed her in a Colombian-embroidered and beaded bikini, pairing the look with oversized gold hoops. The “Naughty List” singer strutted off the beach toward the camera, slipping on a pair of sunglasses before playfully making a face and laughing.
For a more laid-back moment, D’Amelio switched things up with a gingham bikini top featuring short puff sleeves and matching shorts. She was spotted sipping lemonade alongside her friend Emma Pillemer, who rocked an animal-print bikini top.
Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough of her sun-soaked snaps.
“Dixie is torching hot,” one follower raved, while another added, “Stunning 💜.”
“Insanely hot,” a third fan gushed, as another kept it simple with a string of fire emojis, writing, “🔥🔥🔥🔥.”
“Pretty ladies ❤️❤️❤️,” another admirer commented.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
D’Amelio’s tropical escape comes amid fresh dating buzz surrounding her and NFL star Joe Burrow. The romance rumors kicked off after they were spotted together at Madden Bowl in New Orleans on February 7, with social media star Alix Earle posting photos from the event.
Earle, who is dating Miami Dolphins receiver Braxton Berrios, appeared in a group shot with Burrow and D’Amelio. While Burrow and D'Amelio weren’t cozy in the snap, that didn’t stop fans from speculating about their relationship status.
Meanwhile, Burrow has been making headlines for his rumored connection to Olivia Ponton. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and Ponton first sparked dating speculation after a December burglary at his home. Authorities revealed Ponton was the one who reported the break-in, claiming she arrived to find a "shattered bedroom window and the room ransacked." At the time, Burrow was in Texas playing against the Dallas Cowboys.
In police audio obtained by TMZ, Ponton can be heard saying, “Someone broke into my house. It’s like completely messed up.”
Though Ponton was listed as an "employee" in the report, sources told People that she and Burrow have been casually seeing each other since early fall.
Adding more fuel to the fire, Burrow’s longtime ex Olivia Holzmacher seemingly addressed their split in February with a cryptic Instagram post.
“Be intentional, do the hard [expletive], && show, don’t tell. I found my deeper well,” Holzmacher wrote alongside a photo of several books, including Get Out of Your Head, Healing Through Words, You're Going to Make It, and 8 Rules of Love.
Burrow, who had been with Holzmacher since their Ohio State days in 2017, later addressed the swirling rumors.
“I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one, and way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share,” he said in December. “We live a public life. One of my least favorite parts of that is the lack of privacy, and that has been difficult for me to deal with my entire career.”