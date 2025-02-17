Dixie D'Amelio Stuns in Tiny Bathing Suit During Getaway to Australia: Hot Photos

In one pic, D’Amelio stunned in a yellow G-string bikini with blue floral prints, keeping things casual by layering it with denim jorts featuring floral appliqués. She styled her hair in two sleek braids, accessorizing with a yellow chain necklace, matching bracelet and a multicolored manicure.

Another jaw-dropping clip showed her in a Colombian-embroidered and beaded bikini, pairing the look with oversized gold hoops. The “Naughty List” singer strutted off the beach toward the camera, slipping on a pair of sunglasses before playfully making a face and laughing.