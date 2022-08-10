'The Most Courageous Woman I Know': Olivia Newton-John's Husband Pays Tribute To Late Wife
Just a few days after Olivia Newton-John passed away at 73 years old, her husband, John Easterling, posted a touching tribute to the late star.
"Olivia, Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever," he shared on social media.
He continued, "At Olivia’s deepest essence she was a healer using her mediums of song, of words, of touch. She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known. Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible. It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long. In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humor, and the will power to move things into the light."
"Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward," he concluded. "Our family deeply appreciates the vast ocean of love and support that has come our way. Onward Ho, John Easterling."
The actress' daughter Chloe Lattanzi also wrote some sweet words about Newton-John.
"You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space. It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend," she wrote in the caption. "You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama."
As OK! previously reported, the Grease star passed away peacefully at her home in California on August 8.
Since then, tributes have poured in, including one from her Grease costar John Travolta. "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John," he said.