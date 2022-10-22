Olivia Wilde Allegedly Gave Away Her Pup To 'Fully Enjoy Time' With Harry Styles, Former Dog Walker Claims
A dog walker who formerly worked for Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis is claiming the beloved family pup was abruptly given away around the time of their split.
The pet sitter, who remained anonymous, stated she originally got the job through a dog-walking company who told her she would be "some kind of nanny" for Wilde and Sudeikis' golden retriever mix, Gordon.
The dog walker claimed she was excited once she realized that Sudeikis was one of the dog's owners, but noted, "I didn't bond with Jason Sudeikis. I bonded with Gordon."
Following their first meeting, they claimed the Saturday Night Live alum told them, "Hey, so next time, I'll leave the door unlocked. You can just let yourself in. Cuz you know… I'm busy… in meetings… big, Hollywood meetings… He gestured at me clumsily and added, 'You know how it is.'"
The staffer shared that she walked the celebrity family's pooch "every other day for months," explaining the job even helped boost her mood during the COVID-19 pandemic's "most depressing, drawn-out flop era."
However, everything changed when one day she received a text message that simply read, "No more Gordon walks."
"It wasn't until this week that I learned [via the media that] Gordon was allegedly rehomed so that Jason Sudeikis' ex could allegedly fully enjoy her time with a man many years his junior," the dog walker continued, referring to the Booksmart director's fling with One Direction singer.
"Gordon wasn't even Jason Sudeikis' dog. He was hers, until suddenly he wasn't," she continued. "Gordon was at best an afterthought and maybe even a reminder that a fake dandy was spinning his fiancée's watermelon sugar."
As OK! previously reported, news of Wilde and Sudeikis' split hit headlines in November 2020. The House actress quickly sparked up a romance with Styles, and their relationship was confirmed in January 2021.