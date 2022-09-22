Olivia Wilde Doubles Down On Claim She Fired Shia LaBeouf From 'Don't Worry Darling,' Insists She Took Florence Pugh's Side

Olivia Wilde is sticking by her story that she fired Shia LaBeouf from her movie Don't Worry Darling.

While on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, September 21, the actress 38, shared her side of the story. “We had to replace Shia. He is a fantastic actor, but it wasn’t gonna work. When he gave me the ultimatum of, you know, him or Florence, I chose Florence," she said, referring to Florence Pugh, who has skipped many press events, as people believe she and Wilde are not on the best terms.