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Olivia Wilde Offers Rare Glimpse of Her and Ex-Fiancé Jason Sudeikis' Child Years After Messy Custody Battle: Photos

Photo of Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis and their child
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde published a rare video of her daughter whom she shares with Jason Sudeikis.

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May 28 2026, Published 6:24 p.m. ET

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Olivia Wilde gave an unexpected glimpse at her family life.

The actress, 42, published a video next to her 9-year-old daughter Daisy, who was all smiles on a seesaw, on Wednesday, May 27.

Wilde looked stylish in a trench coat and black sunglasses, while her pre-teen sported a white T-shirt, pink plaid flannel and jeans.

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Image of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship.
Source: @oliviawilde/Instagram

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship.

Wilde smiled and held up a peace sign for the camera as her child bounced up and down. The phone, which was propped up on the seesaw, then fell forward.

“Don’t underestimate the seesaw rig,” the movie star wrote on her Instagram Story.

Wilde — who shares Daisy and son Otis, 12, with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis — generally keeps her family life private. The kids joined their father last June in a rare appearance sitting courtside at a Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever NBA game.

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Image of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis share two kids.
Source: @oliviawilde/Instagram

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis share two kids.

The Tron: Legacy alum admitted in a January interview that her kids can be harsh critics when it comes to her career.

“They give me their opinions,” she spilled. “They want to know what everything’s about. They want to know who’s in everything. They’re tough critics, but they’ve seen movies they never should have seen…they’ve seen a lot of The Invite because I was editing it a lot with them in the room, so they’ve seen far too much.”

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When Did Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Break Up?

Image of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were engaged for seven years.
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were engaged for seven years.

Wilde and Sudeikis were engaged for seven years before calling off the wedding in November 2020.

"The split happened at the beginning of the year," a source close to the couple told People at the time. "It's been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship."

The exes established a child support and joint custody settlement in September 2023. The legal proceedings were drawn out because of monetary discrepancies between the stars.

"While Jason can afford to spin his wheels with filing after filing, Olivia cannot,” said Wilde’s lawyer via court documents. "While the details of Jason's finances are presently unknown as he refused to substantively respond to basic discovery, she is aware that he is far wealthier than she is. Jason seems intent on throwing whatever he can against the wall to see what will stick, and this Request for Order seeking a stay of the California Parentage action is just the latest example.”

Wilde wanted their case to be heard in California, while Sudeikis disagreed and wanted New York.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' Recent Outings

Image of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis never married.
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis never married.

Ultimately, the celebs moved forward on good terms.

On April 27, they were spotted hugging after dropping their kid off at school. Just one month prior, they grabbed lunch in Los Angeles, Calif., with their daughter.

Wilde is currently dating Caspar Jopling; the duo was first romantically linked last summer and hard-launched their relationship on Instagram in January. Meanwhile, Sudeikis, 50, is reportedly single and was most recently linked to model Elsie Hewitt in early 2024.

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