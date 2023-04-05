OK Magazine
Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis' Pals Refute Actress' Claim The 'SNL' Alum Doesn't Pay Child Support

Apr. 5 2023

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' friends are coming out in defense of the Ted Lasso star.

After the actress alleged Sudeikis failed to pay monthly child support for their two children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, following their November 2020 split, people in the former Hollywood power couple's inner circle revealed that is anything but the truth.

“Olivia and Jason shared costs equally and fairly throughout their marriage, including everything related to the children," an insider close to the A-listers told Radar. "Jason took it upon himself to initiate the proceedings in the first place to ensure that the kids would be properly cared for by both parents based on the court deciding what is fair financially going forward.”

According to an additional source, before the exes broke up, the Saturday Night Live alum and the O.C. star split all big expenses for their children, and each paid all costs for both children while they were with each respective parent. They allegedly continued to follow this method after they parted ways.

In October 2021, Sudeikis asked a judge to determine child support if he and Wilde were not able to come to a mutual agreement. However, negotiations became rocky, and in turn, the 39-year-old recently filed court documents demanding a California judge award her support, claiming she pays for “100% of the costs for the children’s care.”

“Jason is not currently paying child support to me, despite my requests through counsel that we agree upon an interim support amount to avoid further litigation in this matter,” she told the court, later requesting her ex pay $500k to cover her legal fees. “While Jason and I have been splitting certain expenses for the children, such as their school tuition, I have been bearing 100% of the costs of the children’s care when they are with me, including, but not limited to, their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities, and transportation costs.”

“I am asking the Court to make an order regarding child support so that I can adequately provide for our children commensurate with Jason’s standard of living," she pleaded to the court. "I am also asking that Jason make a contribution to my attorney and accountant fees and costs ... due to him being in a significantly superior position than me financially."

