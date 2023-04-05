Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis' Pals Refute Actress' Claim The 'SNL' Alum Doesn't Pay Child Support

“Olivia and Jason shared costs equally and fairly throughout their marriage, including everything related to the children," an insider close to the A-listers told Radar. "Jason took it upon himself to initiate the proceedings in the first place to ensure that the kids would be properly cared for by both parents based on the court deciding what is fair financially going forward.”

According to an additional source, before the exes broke up, the Saturday Night Live alum and the O.C. star split all big expenses for their children, and each paid all costs for both children while they were with each respective parent. They allegedly continued to follow this method after they parted ways.